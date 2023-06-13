How to Forward Ports

Port forwarding is required when you want to access a service running on your computer from the internet. For example, if you want to host a game server, you need to forward the port that the game server is using. This tells your router to send any incoming connections on that port to your computer.

Port forwarding can be a security risk, so it is important to only forward ports that you need. If you are not sure what ports you need to forward, follow this article for a better understanding.

What is Port Forwarding?

Port forwarding is a method that allows you to open up specific ports on your router so that incoming traffic from the internet can be directed to a specific computer or service on your network. However, it is important to note that port forwarding can also increase your risk of being attacked by hackers. If you are not careful, a hacker could exploit a vulnerability in your application or service to gain access to your computer. This can be useful for a variety of purposes, including:

Hosting a game server

Accessing a home network remotely

Setting up a VoIP phone system

Connecting to a security camera

To share files with other users on your network.

To access a remote desktop or other application from outside your network.

To use certain online services, such as Skype or TeamViewer

Port forwarding can also be used to improve the performance of certain applications, such as streaming media or online gaming. To port forward, you will need to know the following information:

The port number that you want to forward

The protocol that you want to use (TCP or UDP)

The IP address of the device that you want to forward the port to

How does Port forwarding work?

To understand how port forwarding works, it's helpful to know a little bit about how the internet works. When you connect to the internet, your computer sends a request to a server. The server then sends a response back to your computer. This process is called a "connection."

When you port forward, you're essentially telling your router to forward any incoming connections on a specific port to a specific device on your network. For example, if you want to host a game server, you would need to forward the port that the game server is using. This tells your router to send any incoming connections on that port to your computer.

Without port forwarding, incoming connections to your computer will be blocked by your router. This is because your router is designed to protect your network from unauthorised access. By default, only devices on your local network can communicate with each other.

How to Port Forward

Port forwarding can be a useful tool for a variety of purposes. To forward a port, you need to know the following information:

Your router's IP address - You can find this by typing "ipconfig" in the command prompt or Powershell. The Default Gateway Address will be the router's IP address.

The port number you want to forward - This will vary depending on the service you are trying to access. For example, the port number for HTTP is 80, and the port number for HTTPS is 443.

The IP address of the device you want to forward the port to - This is usually the IP address of your computer.

Once you have this information, you can follow these steps to forward a port:

1. Open the web browser and type your router’s IP in the search bar. This IP is the same IP that you have found using the “ipconfig” command. The IP should look like 192.168.X.X or 10.0.X.X, because these are private IP ranges.

2. Log in to your router's web interface as admin. The login page is usually located at http://192.168.0.1 or http://192.168.1.1 .

3. Find the Port forwarding section of your Router's settings. This may be called "Port Forwarding," "Virtual Servers," or something similar. The steps to find Port forwarding settings will vary router-to-router.

4. Create a new port forwarding rule. Click on Add new or Add custom rule (if this option is available).

5. Give a Name to this port forwarding application. You can customise the name accordingly so that you can identify it easily.

6. You will need to specify the following information:

The port number you want to forward.

you want to forward. The IP address of the device you want to forward the port to.

The protocol (TCP or UDP).

7. Add the Private IP of your device in the "Private IP" or "Device IP" field in the port forwarding rule. This can be found using the “ipconfig” command in Powershell or in the command prompt. This IPv4 is the private IP address of your computer.

8. Save your changes and restart your router.

9. Once you have saved your changes, you should be able to connect to the device on the other end of the port. You can test this by using a port checker tool.

Once you have forwarded the port, you should be able to access the service you are trying to access. For example, if you forwarded port 80, you should be able to access your web server by typing your computer's IP address into a web browser.

Conclusion

Port forwarding is a process that allows you to access services on your home network from the internet. This can increase the chances of being prone to vulnerabilities. If you are concerned about security, you can use a VPN to connect to your home network from the internet. This will encrypt your traffic and make it more difficult for attackers to intercept it. Also, here are some additional tips to be kept in mind for port forwarding: