How to Free up Space on iPhone

In the iPhone, space would be consumed by storing various electronic media. With the increasing load of materials, the outcome can be the sluggish nature of the phone while performing any kind of work. Without an external memory space, the incoming files are saved in the internal memory section. In the internal memory section, the app keys and cache memory are also stored. Therefore, the amount of effective memory is shortened. To remove this issue, you need to free up space in your iPhone. Let's discuss the processes regarding it.

Why is my iPhone storage full?

You can get the assessment after checking the internal storage of the iPhone closely by section wise. You should take the note of following steps :

Go to Settings first. From the prompt option, you should select the General option. In the General option, you would find the iPhone Storage option. That may show the status of the memory in real time. In the iPhone storage option, you may find a color-filled bar. In this bar, different colors signify the different parts in the bar such as how much storage capacity has been used so far and how much is left. And most importantly, here you may observe what part is taking the larger share of the memory section. Specifications of the parts solely depend on your usage.

As I have mentioned, the app keys and cache memory of different apps are also stored in the primary memory section. Therefore, as usual, this increases the load on the memory space. As per data published by Statista, both social and gaming drive apps are at the leading position in the case of downloads in iPhones. Therefore, you may expect these kinds of apps to be eating up most of the space in your iPhone.

How to Check Storage on iPhone

The process I have already mentioned in the above point as the process goes as Settings > General >iPhone Storage.

After entering into the iPhone Storage, you will see the mentioned bar chart on top of the screen. Colored sections are there to show you different entities taking up the memory part. You can judge which part is taking most of the memory by the length acquired by that segment. There is one segment by the name of the Other. In iPhone, the Other storage is made up of the cache files, content from Siri, settings, and the files from the 3rd party apps stored in your iPhone.

How to clear storage on iPhone

Removing large or unused apps

As I have mentioned before, usage of social and game-driving apps has increased by quite a fold. These kinds of apps come in large sizes because of the various files stored in them. Apart from that, the photos or music apps may also grow bigger with usage. You may verify after entering the iPhone Storage option. The pathway has been mentioned earlier.

In this section, you may see the apps as per the occupied storage space, from the largest to the smallest. Further, in the list, you can notice the concerned date when the apps have been used for the last time. Therefore, from this position, either you can delete the app based on your choice or you can offload the app. By this step, you can delete the app without deleting the stored data or documents in it.

The advantage of offloading is that the app will still be present on your iPhone's home screen but in grayed-out mode. You can download the app anytime from the App Store and it will start from the same state where it was offloaded. You can set the offloading facility in the App Store for unused apps.

Enter the Settings option. Go to the App Store from there. Now toggle the slider for the Offload Unused Apps.

Removing apps from the home screen

You may delete the large apps directly from your home screen without much hassle. After checking the memory status of the apps, you may select the app which you should delete. But the afterward process also depends on which version of iPhone you're using. But let's save that for another day and focus on the following process :

Press and hold on the icon of the app you want to remove, until the menu appears. From the menu, tap on the Remove App option.

3. After confirming the step, there will be a pop-up box where you have to confirm the deletion of that particular app.

4. Now you have to select the Delete app to finally remove the app from your iPhone.

Deleting cache memory and app data

After assessing, you may notice that in installed apps, most of the space is occupied by the app itself, and the rest of the space is shared by the documents or credentials. You can go to the location or video-watching apps to verify on your own how much space these apps have consumed. As in Google Maps, you can see the map data in the download section. You can delete these kinds of downloads. Similar kinds of cache memory can be found in web browsers.

To clear such cache memory in the Safari app, we have to do the following :

Open the Settings option. From the Settings option, you have to select the Safari app.

3. Now tap on Clear History and Website Data.

4. The app can be used like before.

In the case of Google Chrome, you can use the following process :

Launch the Chrome app. Click on the Options. Now select Settings. Tap on the Privacy option. From there, you may find the Clear Browser Data option. Click on that. You can select which part you want to delete. Now confirm the completion of the process by clicking on the Clear Browsing Data option.

Deleting photos and videos

Photos or videos may also load the memory space and it can be solved by deleting the large files or the files which are repeatedly stored in the gallery.

You can select such photos by the following process :

Launch the Photos app on your iPhone. Now go to the Library. You have to specify All Photos and click on the Select option from the top-right corner. After selecting the photos and videos, tap on the trash icon in the right bottom corner. Those selected photos and videos will be deleted. This is not the final deletion process as the deleted materials will be stored in the trash for another 30 days. For deleting finally, you have to shift to Albums and from there, select the option Recently Deleted. There you have to tap on the Select placed in the top-right corner and then select the Delete All option in the bottom-left corner to free the memory finally.

The incident of repeatedly taking photos is known as Burst mode. When the user holds the shutter button slightly longer than the normal clicking time, the camera takes more photos of one single sight. Therefore memory space is blocked by saving similar photos many times. To avoid that, you should use the volume control button from the side of your iPhone. It will click only one photo at a time.

Deleting large attachments with messages in various app

In such a case, you don't want to delete the images by selecting all as these are from your private conversation. So there can be sentimental values for those. Therefore you may want to follow a certain method :

Take any chat in the inbox. Tap and hold any certain image in that chat. At the bottom-right corner, you will find the Further option. Clicking on that, you will find a tick along with every message and image. Now select as many messages as you want and step on the Bin icon at the bottom-left. Those images will be deleted.

Turning on iCloud storage as a secondary storage source

You can save your photos in iCloud for saving up space in the storage. For doing that, you have to follow this :

Open the Settings part. Tap on the Apple ID name of yours at the top of the screen. Now go to the iCloud and from there, to the Photos.

4. Now toggle for turning on iCloud Photos. Below that you have to tick on the Optimize iPhone Storage.

By this method, the higher-resolution images will be stored in low resolutions when the storage of your iPhone is full. You can download the images from iCloud anytime. But remember, iCloud gives you 5 GB of storage maximum. Otherwise, you have to spend extra money to upgrade to iCloud +.

How to prevent iPhone storage from getting full again

Using iCloud storage will be proven an apt idea to prevent the storage from getting full again. Turning on the Optimize iPhone Storage would help in regular shifting of the images to the iCloud when the system space is getting full.

Regular checking on the Cache memory would also help in managing the storage quite effectively.

Disable saving duplicate photos when shooting in HDR

You can follow certain procedures to attain the above-mentioned process :

Open the Settings option on your iPhone and tap on the Camera option. Turn off the Keep Normal Photo option by sliding the circle.

These steps would stop your camera from taking non-HDR photos while clicking the HDR version of the photos. In the Photos app, you would find these photos with the mark HDR in the corner of those.

Effective handling of the device and deleting unnecessary materials can save storage space for your iPhone. Still, you have to keep a distance from the installation of third-party applications as in this case taking backup would not be possible every time. Otherwise, you may find the most effective methods of saving your device space in this article.