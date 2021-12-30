How to get dark mode on snapchat

When people use their phones late at night, they frequently experience eye strain. Not only that, but screens' harsh blue light can make it difficult to sleep, as well as cause headaches and other problems. To get around this, many apps, websites, and smart devices offer dark mode as an option.

What is Dark Mode?

Dark Mode (also known as night mode) is a setting that changes the app's colour scheme to a darker landscape. Dark mode is also known as bedtime mode, and it is the display setting to use if you plan to stay up late with the lights turned off. Dark Mode is available on Facebook and many other apps, including Snapchat.

In Dark Mode, you can use your phone or other smart devices at night without straining your eyes or disrupting your sleep. Unfortunately, not all apps have a night mode; in fact, some of the most popular apps have yet to implement this useful feature.

Snapchat, the popular picture messaging and chatting app, is known for releasing new features on a regular basis. The addition of these new features continues to amuse and entertain users. Thankfully, Snapchat iOS's Dark Mode was released in May of 2021. Here's how to put it to good use. But unfortunately, Android has still no support for Dark Mode in Snapchat.

Here is how you can activate Dark Mode on Snapchat on iOS

Go to your profile in Snapchat by clicking your “Bitmoji” in the top left corner.

Select the “Gear (Settings) Icon” in the top right.

Scroll Down and select “App Appearance.“

Choose “Always Dark.”