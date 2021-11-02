How to Get Google Pixel 6 Magic Eraser Feature in Your Device to Remove Photobombers

Google crammed every feature imaginable into the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but Magic Eraser is one of the most intriguing, allowing you to remove unwanted items from your photos. After years of unsteady smartphone releases, Google's Pixel 6 series is a strong showing. The phones have unique designs, gorgeous displays, huge batteries, and fast performance. The price is significantly higher. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, costing $599 and $899, respectively, are outstanding bargains when compared to their Apple and Samsung competitors.

Both the devices are powered by Google's Tensor chipset, which has GPU performance that is significantly better than the Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100. The processor also has a strong focus on AI and Machine Learning, according to Google, and is responsible for several of the Pixel 6 series' unique software capabilities. Magic Eraser is one of these functions, which is becoming increasingly popular these days. Google claims that the feature is only available on phones with Tensor chipsets, however, this does not appear to be the case.

Magic Eraser

Magic Eraser is a new feature in Google Photos that operates similarly to Photoshop's Content-Aware Fill option. Using AI, you may use it to eliminate undesired features such as objects from any shot. You can try it out right now on your smartphone with a special Google Photos APK. The most surprising fact is that it does not appear to require a Tensor chipset to function.

How to get Magic Eraser in Your Device

To get your hands on the Magic Eraser app you require an Android 12 device. Other Android 12 beta devices, as well as Android 12 custom ROM devices, can use the APK to try out the ROM.

You must first install Split APKs Installer (SAI) from the Google Play Store before installing the supplied APK.

Download the APK file for Google Photos. It's important to note that downloading it through APK Mirror will not work. It must be a distinct version that replaces Pixel 6.

Select "System File Picker" from the "Install APKs" menu in Split APKs Installer (SAI). You'll have to give it permission to access your device's files.

Then choose the Google Photos APK file that you just saved.

Allow SAI to install unfamiliar apps by clicking "Install." You'll be directed to the appropriate settings screen by a pop-up.

In the system install prompt, select "Update."

Open Google Photos and attempt Magic Eraser, which should now be available on your phone.

You should give Magic Eraser a shot as soon as possible to remove photobombers and undesirable things with Magic Eraser to make your subject the star. We don't know how long the feature will be available, after all. When Google promotes this function as being exclusive to the Pixel 6, it might simply remove compatibility in a future release. Anyway, now that Google Camera MODs (GCAM) are available, it'll only be a matter of time until competent developers begin to introduce this feature to all devices.

