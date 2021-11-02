How to Get Google Pixel 6 Magic Eraser Feature in Your Device to Remove Photobombers

by Shipranshu Pandey   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 08:37 PM IST  |  14.2K
   
How to Get Google Pixel 6 Magic Eraser Feature in Your Device to Remove Photobombers
How to Get Google Pixel 6 Magic Eraser Feature in Your Device to Remove Photobombers
Advertisement

Google crammed every feature imaginable into the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but Magic Eraser is one of the most intriguing, allowing you to remove unwanted items from your photos. After years of unsteady smartphone releases, Google's Pixel 6 series is a strong showing. The phones have unique designs, gorgeous displays, huge batteries, and fast performance. The price is significantly higher. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, costing $599 and $899, respectively, are outstanding bargains when compared to their Apple and Samsung competitors.

Both the devices are powered by Google's Tensor chipset, which has GPU performance that is significantly better than the Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100. The processor also has a strong focus on AI and Machine Learning, according to Google, and is responsible for several of the Pixel 6 series' unique software capabilities. Magic Eraser is one of these functions, which is becoming increasingly popular these days. Google claims that the feature is only available on phones with Tensor chipsets, however, this does not appear to be the case.

Magic Eraser

Magic Eraser is a new feature in Google Photos that operates similarly to Photoshop's Content-Aware Fill option. Using AI, you may use it to eliminate undesired features such as objects from any shot. You can try it out right now on your smartphone with a special Google Photos APK. The most surprising fact is that it does not appear to require a Tensor chipset to function.

how_to_get_google_pixel_6_magic_eraser_feature_in_your_device_to_remove_photobombers_1.jpg

How to get Magic Eraser in Your Device

  • To get your hands on the Magic Eraser app you require an Android 12 device. Other Android 12 beta devices, as well as Android 12 custom ROM devices, can use the APK to try out the ROM.
  • You must first install Split APKs Installer (SAI) from the Google Play Store before installing the supplied APK.
  • Download the APK file for Google Photos. It's important to note that downloading it through APK Mirror will not work. It must be a distinct version that replaces Pixel 6.
  • Select "System File Picker" from the "Install APKs" menu in Split APKs Installer (SAI). You'll have to give it permission to access your device's files.
  • Then choose the Google Photos APK file that you just saved.
  • Allow SAI to install unfamiliar apps by clicking "Install." You'll be directed to the appropriate settings screen by a pop-up.
  • In the system install prompt, select "Update."
  • Open Google Photos and attempt Magic Eraser, which should now be available on your phone.

untitled_26.jpg

You should give Magic Eraser a shot as soon as possible to remove photobombers and undesirable things with Magic Eraser to make your subject the star. We don't know how long the feature will be available, after all. When Google promotes this function as being exclusive to the Pixel 6, it might simply remove compatibility in a future release. Anyway, now that Google Camera MODs (GCAM) are available, it'll only be a matter of time until competent developers begin to introduce this feature to all devices.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.

What's Google Pixel 6 Magic Eraser Feature?
Magic Eraser is a new feature in Google Photos that operates similarly to Photoshop's Content-Aware Fill option. Using AI, you may use it to eliminate undesired features such as objects from any shot.
What's the price of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro?
The price of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is $599 and $899 respectively.
Advertisement

Credits:


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Lifeart Blue Light Blocking Glasses, Anti Eyestrain, Computer Reading Glasses, Gaming Glasses, Tv Glasses For Women Men, Anti Glare (blue, No Magnification)

Lifeart Blue Light Blocking Glasses, Anti Eyestrain, Computer Reading Glasses, G...

$19.95 ($19.95 / Count)
(%)
 Buy Now
Laptop Sleeve Bag 15.6 Inch,resistant Neoprene Laptop Sleeve/notebook Computer Pocket Case/tablet Briefcase Carrying Bag Fit For Computer Notebook Macbook- (grey)

Laptop Sleeve Bag 15.6 Inch,resistant Neoprene Laptop Sleeve/notebook Computer P...

$11.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Fast Cat. Cat6 Ethernet Cable 1000ft - 23 Awg, Cmr, Insulated Solid Bare Copper Wire Internet Cable With Noise Reducing Cross Separator - 550mhz / 10 Gigabit Speed Utp Lan Cable 1000 Ft - Cmr (white)

Fast Cat. Cat6 Ethernet Cable 1000ft - 23 Awg, Cmr, Insulated Solid Bare Copper ...

$186.75
(%)
 Buy Now
Western Digital Re 3 Tb Enterprise Hard Drive: 3.5 Inch, 7200 Rpm, Sata Iii, 64 Mb Cache - Wd3000fyyz (old Model) Bullet - 5 Years Warranty From Seller

Western Digital Re 3 Tb Enterprise Hard Drive: 3.5 Inch, 7200 Rpm, Sata Iii, 64 ...

$109.99
(%)
 Buy Now
2021 Hp Stream 14

2021 Hp Stream 14" Hd Sva Laptop Computer, Intel Celeron N4000 Processor, 4gb Ra...

$339.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Fintie Tablet Stand Holder Adjustable, Folding 360°swivel Ipad Iphone Desk Mount Compatible /w Iphone, Samsung, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Ebook Reader Other 4.7

Fintie Tablet Stand Holder Adjustable, Folding 360°swivel Ipad Iphone Desk M...

$21.99
(%)
 Buy Now
2019 Dell Ultrasharp U2718q 27

2019 Dell Ultrasharp U2718q 27" Hdr Ips Led 4k Uhd Monitor, 3840 X 2160 Resoluti...

$999.00
(%)
 Buy Now
View All