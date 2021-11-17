How to Get Most Out of Your iPhone 13 Pro's Camera with ProRes Settings

The iPhone has been the finest smartphone for taking images and videos for a long time. Apple devices have always won hearts, whether it's for solid footage or zero frame drops, and the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are no exception. ProRes, which has now emerged on the Pro versions of the current iPhone editions with the release of iOS 15.1, is one of the things videographers have been waiting for. It comes after Filmic Pro added the option to capture ProRes videos to its app a few weeks ago.

ProRes is Apple's proprietary video codec that enables the camera to record more data when filming, allowing for more customization in post-production in programmes like Adobe Premiere, Final Cut, and DaVinci Resolve. With iOS 15.1 or later, your iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max can use either of its cameras in Video mode to record videos in the Apple ProRes format in the Camera app. Apple ProRes may be edited in the Photos app or iMovie for iPhone, as well as in ProRes-compatible video editing programmes for Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

How to Enable ProRes

First and foremost, make sure you have the most recent version of iOS on your device. With software version 15.1, Apple added ProRes to the iPhone 13 Pro, so make sure you've updated your phone. To do so, go to Settings > General > Software Update and make sure your iPhone is up to date.

To enable ProRes, Go to Settings > Camera > Formats, then turn on Apple ProRes under Video Capture to enable your iPhone to record videos in ProRes. When you pick video on your camera, you'll notice a new symbol that says ProRes. ProRes is disabled if there is a white line through it. The white line will be gone when you tap it to activate ProRes. Simply press the Record button to start recording the video in ProRes format.

ProRes might be the way to go if you want to get the most out of the iPhone's video and intend on doing a lot of post-production. Keep in mind that file sizes are massive: a 1-minute ProRes 4K video file weighs in at 6GB, but a 1-minute traditional 4K video weighs in at around 200MB.

Managing ProRes Files

Files in ProRes can be up to 30 times larger than those in HEVC. When you save the files on your device, you could run out of space faster than you anticipated. If you save your photos to iCloud Photos, you might have to upgrade your iCloud storage plan to accommodate these larger files. When recording in ProRes, iOS can help you save space. You can free resources when using the Camera app to lengthen ProRes recording time when the data storage is low. When ProRes is enabled and fewer than five minutes of recording time is available, the Camera app will automatically release resources.

Freeing resources will remove any transient system or app data from your iPhone. It doesn't remove unrecoverable data permanently, but it may force some programmes to refresh their data when they're used again. To record in ProRes, you'll need at least 10% of your iPhone's storage space free. File sizes are likewise limited in iCloud.

