How to Get the most out of your AirTags

Apple AirTags are small, circular devices that you can use with a variety of accessories to attach to your belongings. If you lose any of your belongings, you can use the Apple Find My app to track them down.

The AirTags don't have as many hidden features as the AirPods, but they do have a few that can help you get the most out of them.

How to set up an AirTag

It's very simple to set up an AirTag. When you're ready to use it, simply pull the plastic tab out and hold the AirTag within 50mm of your device.

At the bottom of your screen, a card will appear; tap it to follow the instructions and set up your AirTag.

How to rename an AirTag

You can give an AirTag a name when you first set it up, but you can change it later if you want. Open the Find My app > Tap on Items > Tap on the AirTag you want to rename > Scroll down to Rename Item > Choose from the list.

How to remove an AirTag

If you want to remove an AirTag from your Apple ID account and your Find My app, open the Find My app > Tap on Items > Tap on the AirTag you want to remove > Scroll down and tap on Remove.

You can also tap the red bin icon after swiping right to left on the AirTag from the list in the Find My app.

How to find an AirTag

You can use the Find My app to get precise location directions if you're looking for an item that has an AirTag attached to it.

Open the Find My app > Tap on Items > Tap on the name of the item you want to find > Tap on the Find icon. You'll then get directions to your item.

Get your AirTag to play a sound to find it

Instead of receiving directions to an item you've attached to an AirTag, you can make it play a sound. This is useful if you, for example, dropped your keys down the side of the sofa by accident.

Open the Find My app > Tap on Items > Tap on the item you have attached to an AirTag that you want to find > Tap on the Play Sound icon.

Put your AirTag into Lost Mode

You can put an AirTag into Lost Mode if you've misplaced an item you've attached to it and know it's gone missing.

You can choose to be notified when the item is found, lock it so the AirTag can't be assigned to another Apple ID, and leave a message with a phone number or email address for the finder to contact you when you're in Lost Mode.

Open the Find My app > Tap on Items > Select the item you want to put in Lost Mode > Scroll down to Lost Mode > Select Enable > Select Continue.

How to get notified when you leave an AirTag behind

You can set up your AirTag to notify you if you leave it somewhere, and you can also create exceptions. It's ideal for taking your keys somewhere and making sure you don't forget them when you get home.

Open the Find My app > Tap on Items > Tap on the item you have attached to an AirTag that you want to be notified about > Swipe up > Tap on Notify When Left Behind > Toggle on Notify When Left Behind.

How to set up exceptions for when you don't get notified when an AirTag is left behind

Except when you leave home, you might want to set your AirTags to notify you when they are left behind.

Open the Find My app > Tap on Items > Tap on the item you have attached to an AirTag that you want to set up the exception for > Swipe up > Tap on Notify When Left Behind > Tap on New Location > Enter an address > Press 'Done'.

How to check the battery on your AirTag

AirTags come with a user-replaceable battery that should last for about a year before needing to be replaced. Even so, it's a good idea to check the battery.

Open the Find My app > Tap on Items > Tap on the item with the AirTag you want. You'll see the battery under the name of your AirTag.

Ensure you aren't being stalked by an AirTag

You can't be followed by an AirTag because if an iOS device detects an AirTag that isn't linked to your Apple ID, you'll receive an alert. You can turn off Item Safety Alerts, but you won't be notified, and the owner of the Apple AirTag will be able to track your location.

To disable Item Safety alerts, open the Find My app > Tap on the Me tab in the bottom right corner > Toggle off Item Safety Alerts.

