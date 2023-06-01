How to Hide Apps on iPhone

The iPhone started its journey through a quagmire about handling the apps in the phone. Initially Apple. inc did not allow any third-party app installation on the device and it did not bar app developers from making applications for it. Still, if any user wanted to install third-party applications on the iPhone, he or she had to jailbreak his or her phone first. Jailbreak has defined the situation where any official update in a jailbroken phone may come with serious complications as there are third-party applications installed in the device. The shackles got loose for the first time while introducing the 3g or third-generation enabled phone. In the 3g enabled iPhone, third-party applications were permitted for installation. The added facility was there in the shape of an accelerometer in the phone which made the gaming experience or direction-based applications perform better. In the following article, we would be discussing the methods of hiding apps in your iPhone.

Why should you hide apps on your iPhone?

One of the common reasons for hiding the apps is to decrease the crowding of apps on the home screen. In this crowd, it becomes hard to choose a certain app or recognize it clearly. Many times you may not want to disclose certain apps to individuals around you. Therefore you want to hide those apps. If you have a similar urge, then this article would help you. Many times, there is a need to hide apps from the App Library history and also just not to track back the app. Many times it can be prevalent for third-party applications. In such cases, users try to delete the history while installing the app every time. Therefore, you may assess that there can be multiple reasons for hiding the apps in the device.

Where do apps go when you hide them on your iPhone?

For finding at ease, many times apps are deliberately hidden in folders on the iPhone. Therefore, in such cases, you may search the apps by the name you put in the search bar and you would be able to trace those. When you use App Library to hide the apps, you may find the apps by searching those by finding the apps using the search bar in the App Library. When you hide apps from the Search bar, your apps stay in Settings.

How to Hide Apps on Your iPhone Using Folders

Hiding apps by creating a folder has been determined among the easiest ways. You have to follow a few certain methods to give it a shape :

First, you have to create a folder on your iPhone and it is easy. You have to tap and hold down on an app and drag it on top or over another app. By this, a folder can be created. There have been many views on how many apps can be stored in one folder. According to some, it can be unlimited while some say you may create up to 12 pages in a folder where each page may contain at least one app. Though I would be talking about page creation in a folder later, you may guess it is onion shielding. There can be the highest 11 layers and you may place the concerned app on the 12th page for superior nesting. The concerned folder would be named by your iPhone while you may rename it on your choice.

2. After it, you have to drag each app you want to hide in the created folder. Just you have to tap and drag the app into the new folder.

3. Now, open the folder and tap and hold on to the app you want to hide. This process can be done for each app at a time. Now, keep your finger on the app you want to hide and drag it to the right side of the folder. Thus, a new page would be created and the concerned app would be shifted into it. This page I was talking about in step 1. You may create the highest 12 pages.

4. You may repeat this process for each app you've wanted to hide. The number of pages can be realized by the number of dots at the bottom of the home screen. You may step into each page by just swiping right or left.

5. On returning to the home page, you would be able to see only the apps staying on the first page only.

As it is an easy process to hide the apps, still it can be primitive in some nature. The number of folders can easily be found from the dots on the bottom edge of the screen. Still, this process may help you to land into a complicated state by finding the apps on the home screen accidentally.

How to Hide Apps Using the App Library

Hiding apps using the App Library is only possible for those iPhones which are running iOS 14 or more updated versions than that. Therefore, if your iPhone lacks an updated version, you should update the OS to apply this method. Otherwise, follow the steps :

first launch your home screen on your iPhone. Next, you have to tap and hold on to the concerned app you want to conceal. But, please do not drag it to another app. In such a case, you may end up creating a folder.

3. Now, you have to select the Remove App option from the list.

4. You may conclude the process by tapping on the Remove from Home Screen option.

Still, it may help you in hiding the apps from your home screen only as you will be able to find the concerned apps just by sliding left on your home screen. Sliding left, you would reach the App Library. Here, in the App Library, you may find the search bar at the top of your device interface. Just by searching through, you would be able to find the concerned hiding apps.

How to Hide Apps from iPhone’s Search Results

This can be considered as hiding certain apps as smart suggestions based on your usage of the device or your browsing history or your preferences depicted in emails, calls, or messages with the contacts. Therefore, for accumulating this much data or using those for customization, an internally competent tool is needed and for iOS, it is Siri basically. Siri was launched for the first time in the iOS 11 version. If you don't have much idea about Siri then you should know that it is one kind of native iOS service. Siri helps in taking commands and performing as per the commands. It also provides suggestions as per the usage of the device. Based on that, it may show sensitive apps which may not be urged or needed by you. In such a scenario, you may follow the below-mentioned steps to avoid showing up such suggestions :

Click on the Settings app first. You may notice the Siri & Search option in the bottom-left part. Click on it.

3. From the new dial-up box section, you may find all the apps which appear regularly in the Siri & Search option.

4. You have to select each and every app you do not want to see again as suggested by Siri.

5. Now, click on Siri & Suggestions button to toggle off the app's Visibility as a suggestion.

6. It may not appear from the next suggestion.

How to Hide Apps from Your App Store History

Purchased apps in the App Store can be re-downloaded by family members and in such cases, there won't be any need for payment. It is an added advantage for App Store purchases. Still, in a few cases, it may come as a barrier if you buy any sensitive app which is not suitable for the minor-age members of your family. Now, all you need to do is to hide the app from the App Store search history. You can do it in the following process :

First, open the App Store and you have to tap on your profile image icon in the upper right corner of the screen. In the menu, you should select the Purchased or My Purchases option. From there, you would be redirected to the list of all the articles you have purchased. Select the ones you want to hide.

4. Now you have to swipe left on the name of the concerned app and click on the Hide option.

5. End the process by clicking on the Done option.

Find out which apps you can and can’t hide

You can hide all those apps which you have installed from the App Store or after following smart suggestions provided by Siri. You can hide all these apps. But if you're unable to hide certain apps then consider that those are necessary for running the system. These types of apps can't be hidden.

Unhide or find all hidden apps on your iPhone or iPad

There are multiple methods through which the apps can be hidden in your iPhone or iPad. Therefore, in each case, the unhiding process should also be different.

In case you want to unhide your purchase from the App Store on your iPhone or iPad, you may choose the following processes :

Launch the App Store and click on your profile image icon on the top right section. Now you have to authenticate your identity for entering into the hidden purchases. Therefore, you need to click on the Your name and apple id card and authenticate all those related credentials such as Face and Touch ID and password and all those things.

3. Next, you have to find the Hidden Purchases option and tap on that.

4. If you find the hidden app in the list, you need to click on the Unhide option next to it.

In case, your app is hidden in the App Library or in a folder, you should take on the following points :

Launch the home screen on your iPhone and swipe left to get access to the Search option. Write the name of the app in the Search bar and check for it. In case you find the app, click to open the app. You may use Siri to find the app for you. Just press and hold the Side button to launch the Siri voice command function. Now say "Open [app name]" and the app would appear on the home screen.

4. You may also swipe left on your home screen until or unless the App Library page appears. If it appears then type the name of the app in the Search bar and follow the path it may direct.

