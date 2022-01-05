How to hide posts from someone on Instagram

Well, you cannot hide your Instagram posts from someone who follows you. But there are a couple of other things you could do to make your Instagram more secure. First of all, you can always make your account private so that only people you allow can follow you. Here is how to do it

1. Open your Instagram app.

2. Toggle over to your profile.

3. Tap the three stacked lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

4. Tap "Settings."

5. Select "Privacy."

6. Under tab "Account Privacy."

7. Toggle on the "Private Account" option.



If you don't want someone to see your story, you can hide your story from them and prevent them from seeing anything you add to your story in the future. To hide your story from someone:

1. Tap your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile.

2. Tap more options in the top right, then tap Settings.

3. Tap Privacy, then tap Story.

4. Tap the number of people next to hiding Story From.

5. Select the people you'd like to hide your story from, then tap Done (iPhone) or tap back in the top left (Android). To unhide your story from someone, tap to unselect them.

You can also choose people to hide your story from as you're looking at who's seen your story. Tap more options (iPhone) or more options (Android) to the right of their name and select Hide Your Story.

Keep in mind that hiding your story from someone is different from blocking them, and doesn't prevent them from seeing your profile and posts. Your account's privacy setting also affects where your story appears.

You can also additionally create a close friends list so that when you share a story on Instagram to the close friends, only the people on your close friend's list can see the story