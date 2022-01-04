How to hide posts on Instagram

Whatever you use Instagram for, keeping your feed organised is important, but did you know that you can hide photos without deleting them. If not keep reading to find out how can you hide your Instagram Photos without deleting them.

As a result, your photos will be available for you to restore and display at a later date if you change your mind or simply want to reorganise. This is useful if you have to organise your feed or want to remove some memories, but still keep them to revisit later.

It also means that you won't lose the comments and likes that the photos received the first time around and they will be visible again if you restore the photo to your feed.

All this is done by archiving, a feature that was introduced in 2017 but which many people are still unaware of. Read on to find out how to make the most of this simple but effective tool.

1. Open the Instagram app and

2. Go to your profile.

3. Open the photo or photos that you wish to hide.

4. Tap the three dots in the top right corner of your screen.

5. Select 'Archive' from the drop-down list.

6. The post will now be removed from your feed.

And to your relief, viewing and recovering these hidden posts is just as simple, allowing you to continue to enjoy them while also allowing you to experiment with your feed.

To access your archived posts, go to your profile and select 'Archive' from the hamburger menu in the top right corner.

To begin, this will show you all of your Instagram stories that you've ever shared on the app. Tap the drop-down button and select the posts archive to see hidden posts. You'll also be able to restore posts to your feed from here.

This helpful tip should give you more control over your profile and feed. Play around with it and enjoy yourself while curating your ideal Instagram feed.