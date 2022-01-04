How to import passwords on Chrome; Read more

Google Chrome provides an in-built password manager tool that allows you to save your passwords when you login to different websites. Once you have saved the password, Chrome auto fills it whenever you are going to log in to the respective website. You can even export all your saved passwords on Google Chrome and import saved passwords into a CSV file. Here we have a complete guide to import passwords on Google Chrome, so read the story till the end.

How to import passwords on Google Chrome

Once you know how to save passwords on Google Chrome, you won’t have to remember them always as Chrome fills in the passwords automatically when you are logging in to the websites. However, you will need to backup your passwords in many situations such as switching your laptops, changing your operating system and modifying your passwords.

Export passwords from Google Chrome

You can export your passwords into a CSV file easily by following the steps:

Go to the ‘Settings’ menu in Chrome or you can simply type “chrome://settings” URL on the address bar. Under the ‘Autofill’ option you will see a ‘Manage passwords’ option. Tap on it. This process will take you to the password manager. You can also type in the “chrome://settings/passwords” URL to open the passwords manager. Now you will have to click the three dot options next to the ‘Saved Passwords’ option and then you will have to tap on the ‘Export Passwords’ option. A prompt will appear asking for your confirmation. Click on the ‘Export Password’ button to proceed further. You will have to enter the password of your PC to export passwords from Chrome. This means that anyone who knows your PC passwords can download all your saved passwords from Chrome. Chrome will save the CSV file in your computer by default. The file will be named as ‘Chrome Passwords’.

Import Passwords to Google Chrome

Go to the “chrome://settings/passwords” URL and then tap on the three dots option next to ‘Saved Passwords’ menu. Now you can see an ‘Import’ option added there. Tap on the ‘Import’ option and select the CSV file in your computer that contains all your passwords. After this, Chrome will update all your passwords from the CSV file to the browser.

