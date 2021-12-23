How to install fonts in windows?

To use a font in Word or any other application, you must first download and install it in Windows, after which it will be available in all Office applications. You might need it for a variety of things, such as designing, editing, and so on. Some apps allow downloading their own Fonts.

Fonts are stored as files, and there are numerous websites, such as DaFont, where you can download free fonts. Font files can also be imported from a CD, DVD, or your company's network. TrueType (.ttf) and OpenType (.otf) fonts are both compatible. Make sure you trust the source before downloading a font.

Adding and Installing a Font

1. Download the font files. These often come compressed in .zip folders. In one .zip folder, you might find several variations on the same font, such as “light” and “heavy.” A .zip folder usually looks like this:

2. If the font files are zipped, right-click the.zip folder and select Extract from the menu. You'll now see the TrueType and OpenType font files that are available:

3. Right-click the fonts you want, and click Install.

4. If prompted to allow the programme to make changes to your computer, click Yes if you trust the font's source.

5. Your new fonts will appear in the fonts list in Word or any other office application.

There are two more options for installing and managing fonts



1. All fonts are stored in the C:\Windows\Fonts folder. You can also drag font files from the extracted files folder into this folder to add fonts. They will be installed automatically by Windows. To see what a font looks like, go to the Fonts folder, right-click the font file, and select Preview from the menu.

2. Another way to see your installed fonts is through Control Panel. In Windows 7 and Windows 10, go to Control Panel > Fonts. In Windows 8.1 or above, go to Control Panel > Appearance and Personalization > Fonts.

