How to install Hotstar Premium; Read more

We cannot deny the fact that smartphones have dominated the 21st Century as they allow us to do anything we want from playing games to contacting someone. Currently smartphones have become an important part of a majority of people’s life, all thanks to the existence of some advanced handsets. Perhaps, media streaming over the internet is one of the great things we can do on a smartphone. Today, we can access many shows and movies with just one tap and now we don’t have to pay for the TV subscriptions as the streaming apps offer more convenience and more videos to watch. Hotstar is currently one of the top streaming apps in India where we can watch local and international movies or shows very easily. Here we have a complete guide to install Hotstar Premium.

How to install Hotstar Premium

We usually switch on the TV whenever we think about watching movies or entertainment shows but since the streaming apps have been released, the people are forgetting about regular cable subscriptions and they are surfing through the online streaming apps. Now we just need a smartphone with an internet connection to watch movies and shows on the streaming platforms. A majority of people are paying good money for these streaming apps because they like the features, ease of use and convenience offered to them. Currently, almost everyone has a smartphone with an internet connection and it is becoming easier day by day to stream movies and shows.

Hotstar is a platform where we can stream shows, movies in high quality from international and local sources. We can even watch live sports such as a cricket match, hockey, football and more. The company has provided a live comment section where we can chat and cheer for our favourite team.

Install Hotstar Premium: Android

Go to the Google Play Store or on your smartphone and search for Hotstar App. Click on the ‘Download’ option. Open the app after it has been installed. Login using your social media or your email account. You will be asked to pay for a subscription. Choose any plan that is suitable for you and tap on it. Pay the subscription amount via online payment options. You can then watch movies and shows of your interest once the payment is done.

Install Hotstar Premium: iOS

Go to the App Store or on your Apple iPhone and search for Hotstar App. Click on the ‘Download’ option. Open the app after it has been installed. Login using your social media or your email account. You will be asked to pay for a subscription. Choose any plan that is suitable for you and tap on it. Pay the subscription amount via online payment options. You can then watch movies and shows of your interest once the payment is done.

