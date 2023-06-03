How to Install Linux on Windows 10

Linux is one of the hassle free and easy to use Operating Software to work on. In this article I will describe how to install Linux on Windows 10

Published on Jun 03, 2023
Linux installation may not need you to be a programmer but may need you to follow certain methods
Key Highlight

Microsoft may give enough reasons for updating your Windows 10 to Windows 11 or sticking to Microsoft Edge for keeping a monopoly. But it is up to you to have a choice among several browsers or keeping a tab on Microsoft's Zero-day policy. Microsoft deliberately announced vulnerabilities regarding zero-day flaws exploited by the hackers. Microsoft released a series of updates to solve the gaps in Windows 10. Each gap has been determined as a Zero-day vulnerability. Therefore, you may switch to Linux to have an affordable browsing journey. In the article, you would get to know about the installation process of Linux in Windows 10. 

What is a Linux Distribution?

Microsoft released the Windows versions combined as a single package. But Linux doesn't come in that shape. Several organizations developed internal parts of Linux. Internal parts are the kernel, X server, shell utilities, graphical programs, etc. You may access them separately or you may assemble them on your own. But it would take a lot of time and expertise also to assemble it and configure it correctly. This is done by the distribution or distros. Subjectively, Linux distribution defines an OS consisting of a Linux kernel, a window system, documentation, other software, GNU libraries and tools, a desktop environment, and a window manager. Ubuntu is one type of distribution of such kind and easy to use. 

How to Partition a Hard Drive in Windows

The most correct way to make a partition in a hard drive can be followed up by using Windows Disk Management Tool (DMT). DMT can be found in Windows 10 as it was introduced in Windows XP. Since then, in every version of Windows, it has been added with a new set of features. You may open DMT in the following ways :

Opening DMT

you may use the shortcut key as Windows logo + X to open the power user menu. 

  1. Now, you have to click on Disk Management from the list. 

Or you may use File Explorer to open Disk Management.

Disk management is the initiation of partitioning in drive

  1. First, click on the Windows Start menu option placed at the bottom left corner of your screen. 
  2. Now, click on the File Explorer button.

File Explorer may also help in the Disk Management

3. From the drop-down list, you have to right-click on the "This PC" option. 

4. Now, from the popped-out list, you need to choose the 'Manage' option. 

5. After it, the Computer Management window would open and from there, you have to click on Disk Management. 

The next method you can apply is by using the command prompt. 

  1. To launch the Run utility, you have to press the Windows logo +R key. 

Run Utility is one type of command prompt

2. Now you would get a dial-up box that shows a search bar. Type 'diskmgmt. msc' and press Ok. 

In Disk Management, the primary hard drive partition would be defined as 'C:'. This is the basic notation or default. In the list, you would get to see various volumes and their storage capacity and free space. 

 

Along with the default drive C, there is the drive which can be partitioned

Condition for creating partitions obviously sets with a free up space in the system memory. Based on that there are two ways to create a partition :

  • First can be done in the presence of adjoining free space. 
  • The second can be done by shortening the existing volumes. 

By adjoining free space 

You have to select the concerned hard drive by right-clicking on it. If there is any new drive in the system as unoccupied, you may notice it beside C, holding the tag of Unallocated. As C drive is the default one, Windows 10 is installed here.

The Unallocated drive can be partitioned

2. Now, Right-click on this 'Unallocated' space and choose 'New Simple Volume'.

New Simple Volume should be chosen as primary stage

3. In the popped-up New Simple Volume Wizard window, you have to select the Next option. 

4. Now, you would be redirected to another window where you would be provided a choice to select the new volume size. 

5. Now click Next. 

6. In the next window, you would get to select the drive letter from a drop-down list. You may keep it the same or change it as per your choice. After this, you have to click on the Next button. 

You can rename the drive by any letter except C

7. You will be directed to the Format Partition window where you will be given two choices - 'Do not format the volume' and 'Format the volume with the following settings'. You have to choose 'Format the volume with the following settings' as you have to store the data in a new partition. 

8. In the box, the File system should be selected as NTFS and the Allocation unit size should be kept as Default.

Parameters should be set carefully

9. Now you may give it a name or you may keep the default name 'New Volume' as it is. And press Next. 

10. The next window would show you the Finish button and you will click on it. 

Now the partition process would be started and after finishing you would see the new partition in the hard drive with the drive letter, volume name, and size in MB. You may open it using File Explorer. 

By shortening the existing volumes 

If there is no adjoining memory space available, you may create a partition by shrinking a volume. It can also be done by using the DMT. You have to follow the procedures :

  1. You have to Right-click on the partition you want to shrink and in the dial-up box, select the Shrink Volume option. 

Shrinking volume is another method for creating partition

2. In the next prompted box, you have to put the exact amount you want to shrink.

The amount calculation should be done carefully and it will be counted in MB

3. Through the completion of the process, you would get the Unallocated space. 

4. Now follow the above-discussed process from step 1.

How to Make a Linux Bootable USB

You may use Etcher or Rufus to create a Linux bootable USB. Both are free and easy to use. First, let's discuss the process regarding Etcher. It is an open-source utility. First, you have to download the application from the link pasted below :

https://etcher.balena.io/#download-etcher

It is rather a straightforward process. 

  1. First, you have to launch Etcher in your system by connecting the USB flash drive to your system. 

balenaEtcher is free to use application

2. Now, step on the Select Image button and try to locate the distribution '. iso' file.

.iso is the extension of the concerned file

3. Now if you face any connection issues, make sure you have connected the correct USB drive before flashing the image in Linux. 

4. Choose the Flash image button and the process of flashing the image would start.

Flashing into the USB may take a few minutes

5. Upon completion, the screen will show you that the image is successfully flashed. Now click on the End button to finish the process. 

End button may conclude the process successfully

Rufus can be termed another open-source utility to create a bootable Linux USB. Rufus has been counted as much faster than its competitors. On the official website, you may select from the portable and installer version. If you have already downloaded the installer package, then install the application and launch it. 

  1. After launching, you have to select the target USB device. 
  2. Now click on the Select button and point to the concerned ISO file you want to flash. 
  3. Go for selecting the affordable partition scheme for your system. 
  4. Click on the Start button. 
  5. Now Rufus would help you to finish the process automatically. 

Rufus is similar to balenaEtcher application

How to Install Linux from USB

  1. Install the Linux operating system free of cost from its website. For downloading the application, you have to use the following link for the desktop version of the application:https://ubuntu.com/download/desktop
  2. On the concerned website, you would find two types of options. One is the latest release and another is the Long-Term Support (LTS) version. A new edition of the application is released every six months and is applicable for another nine months whereas the LTS version is available every two years and applicable for another five years. Based on that, you ought to install the standard release for domestic use. By clicking on the chosen edition, you will be able to download the ISO file. This file contains the operating software. 

Ubuntu can be downloaded for free but remember the specifics

3. Now you have to install balenaEtcher to create bootable USB drives. The process has already been described in the above-mentioned point: How to Make a Linux Bootable USB. You may follow the process described at that point.

balenaEtcher is needed for crating bootable USB

4. Now you have to create the installation USB stick. This may fairly take space if a device has a minimum of 4 GB of storage space needed to install Ubuntu. Now insert your flash drive into your system and launch balenaEtcher. This process may format your USB drive. So make sure about taking backup. As mentioned in the above point, it would take you through a three-stage process. But remember, before opening Etcher, you need to follow certain steps after inserting the USB drive, you have to navigate to Applications then go for Utilities, and then Disk Utility. Now you have to select your USB drive in Disk Utility and choose the Erase option. This would give you a dialogue box where the format should be set as MS-DOS(FAT) and the scheme would be GUID Partition Map. Now after selecting, you may Erase. Now you open Etcher and continue the above-mentioned process. 

Taking backup is needed to conduct this step

5. After the flashing operation, you need to reboot your computer to install Ubuntu from the USB drive. The easiest way would be to use the BIOS screen of the computer to boot from the USB drive. You may follow certain steps. First, insert the bootable USB drive. Then restart the computer. Now click on the key to open the BIOS or boot order screen and you would get the list of boot drives. Among those, select the USB device. Now, click on Save and exit from there. Now you may start the installation of Ubuntu. 

Boot menu will show you the properties

6. Click on the Install Ubuntu option after loading Ubuntu Installer. Follow the on-screen prompts now. After the installation, you would be asked to restart your computer. Now step into the new Ubuntu installation.

Ubuntu installer comes as a package

Installing Linux using CD-ROM

GNU-GRUB would be a common prompt on the screen while booting. This is the bootloader for Linux. When there is more than one OS installed on the device, it will be a common scene.

GNU-GRUB is bound to be shown while installing Linux in Windows 10

  1. Restart your computer after inserting the CD-ROM. 
  2. While booting, press Enter and select the CD-ROM option to start other boot processes. Or you can hold the F12 key to manually drive the boot process. You will be directed to various boot options initially, before starting the system. You have to select all the options. 
  3. Now set the keyboard layout. 
  4. Apps preference would be given to you and two choices are Normal installation and Minimal installation. 

Normal installation should be selected

5. Now you have to select the concerned drive to install Ubuntu. Press 'Erase Disk and install Ubuntu' for replacing the existing OS with Ubuntu or press the 'Something else' option and then click on Install Now option. 

6. Now a confirmation box would appear. Press Continue if you don't want to make any changes. Give your location and install Linux. 

Erase disk would clear the existing OS in your computer

7. Put in the login details.

Login details would make you the system administrator in your device

8. Now a popped-up message on the screen would prompt you to restart your computer.

You have to restart your system to run Linux

9. After restarting, enjoy the Linux experience

There are multiple complex steps for Linux installation. Therefore, you should go through those carefully to install them. Still, the experience would be worth the process. 

About The Author
Prasun Chakravarty
Technical Writer

Prasun takes ‘geek’ as a compliment and it ranges from tech to math and sometimes in non-fiction for him....

Read more

