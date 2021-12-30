How to know if someone blocked you on WhatsApp

We all know that WhatsApp is the most used instant Messaging app globally. It offers many new cool features to its users regularly to make their experiences better. But one of the oldest and one of the most important features of WhatsApp is to block a contact you don't want to talk with anymore.

Now if you want to know if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp or not then there is no sure shot way to find this out but there are some workarounds that can kind of give confirmation that someone has blocked you. So if you are confused about whether so-and-so people have blocked you on WhatsApp or not you can follow the below steps to confirm it.

The first and easiest way to check if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp or not is to check their online status or last seen.

If it's still visible then you are not blocked but if it is not then there is a high chance that a person has blocked you.

Although there is still a chance that a person may have changed its last seen settings.

Usually, when a person blocks you on WhatsApp you will not be able to see their profile photo. So if you're not able to see someone's profile photo or it's not changing anymore then there is a high chance that they have blocked you on WhatsApp.

Send a message to that person if it gets only one tick then there is a high chance that they have blocked you.

Try to call that person as if they have blocked you then you will not be able to make calls via WhatsApp to them.

All the above-mentioned attempts to know if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp or not can also happen due to network problems but if none of the above work you can create a WhatsApp group and add that particular person to that group if you get a message saying you are not authorized to add this contact in your WhatsApp group then you have been definitely blocked by that person.