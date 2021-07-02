How to link Aadhaar with PAN cards in few simple steps

According to the provision of the Income-Tax Act each taxpayer has to get a PAN card in case they don’t and link it with the Aadhaar card.

The Indian government has declared that linking the Aadhaar card with PAN is mandatory and the government has also set a deadline for that. Earlier the deadline was for June 30th, 2021 but it seems that the centre has extended the deadline to September 30 and now people have time to link both the documents. Do note that there is a fine announced by the government in case you fail to link the documents before September 30th. If you are wondering how to link your Aadhaar with Pan then are at the right place, we have created a list of steps that will help you in achieving the task.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar

According to the provision of the Income-Tax Act each taxpayer has to get a PAN card in case they don’t and link it with the Aadhaar card. The documents can be linked via an online e-filing portal. Here are the simple steps which you can follow to link both the documents:

First, you need to head to the official efiling website by clicking here

Now you have to scroll and select the “Link Aadhaar'' option.

Once you click on the option, you will be redirected to a new portal.

Here you need to enter your PAN Card number, Aadhaar Card Number, Name as per Aadhaar, and Phone number to receive OTP.

Once you’re done, tick the “I have only year of birth in Aadhaar card” and “I agree to validate my Aadhaar details” boxes.

Now click on the “Link Aadhaar ” button.

You will receive an OTP on your registered phone number.

Enter the OTP and click on Validate.

You will see a popup stating your request has been sent to UIDAI for validation please check the status on the home page.

How to check for your PAN number and Aadhaar link status

Head to the same website by clicking here

Now click on the “Know about your Aadhaar - PAN statues.

Here you have to input your PAN and Aadhaar numbers.

Now click on the View Link Aadhaar Status button and you will get the status.

