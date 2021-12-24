How to lock Facebook profile; Steps to lock Facebook profile via Mobile or desktop

Facebook has released a new feature which allows the users to lock their profile so that the people who are not a part of your Facebook friends list will not be able to see your details such as cover photo, profile photo, posts etc. A locked profile will show the photos, posts, and other details only to the people who are in your friends list. Also you will not be able to upload public posts and the posts which were earlier public will be made private once you lock your Facebook profile.

If you are planning to lock your Facebook profile, you can do it from the browser or from the mobile app; however, the desktop version of Facebook does not have the ‘Lock’ option included but there are other ways of doing it. Here we have a complete guide to lock your Facebook profile, so read the story till the end.

How to lock Facebook profile: Mobile App

Open the Facebook app on your Android device and log in to your existing account. Select the ‘three dot’ menu which is located next to the ‘Add to Story’ option. On the next page, you will see a brief about how a lock profile works and what are the benefits of it. You will have to select the ‘Lock your profile’ option which is located at the bottom of the screen. A pop-up will appear on the screen saying that ‘you have locked your profile’. Click on ‘OK’ to confirm and proceed further.

Now you have successfully locked your Facebook profile and now you don’t need to worry about your privacy.

How to lock Facebook profile: Desktop

The company has not provided a direct way to lock your Facebook profile from the browser but there is another way to do it if you are not using the mobile app.

Visit the official website of Facebook on your desktop and log in to your existing Facebook account. Now replace the ‘www’ in the profile URL with ‘m’. Now the URL will read as ‘m.facebook.com/yourprofilename’. This URL will take you to the mobile version of Facebook on your desktop and now you will be able to see the ‘three dot’ menu next to the ‘Edit Profile’ option. You will see a ‘Lock Profile option’ when going further in the ‘three dot’ menu. Similar to the mobile app, the following page will show you how a locked profile works. Click on the ‘Lock your Profile’ option and you will see a pop-up appearing on the screen that says ‘you have locked your profile’.

