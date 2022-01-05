How to make a public profile on Snapchat; A complete guide

Snapchat went through tough times during 2020; however, the company was determined and it came up with new additional features that seem to be working now. Among the new features, the ability to create a public profile on the platform is becoming popular as a lot of content creators are choosing Snapchat as their go to social media site to post their content and earn a name out of it. As of now, anyone can create a basic public profile on Snapchat provided they post content regularly and their account is at least a few months old. If anyone is planning to get a tier 2 public profile on Snapchat, then they will have to get a minimum of 5,000 subscribers and they will have to apply for the profile through a Google form that is available on the website. Here we have a complete guide to make a public profile on Snapchat, so read the story till the end.

How to create a public profile on Snapchat

It’s been a few months since Snapchat has come with the public profile feature for everyone; however, very few of the users know about it. You will have to wait for sometime until the public profile feature is available in your region; however, once the feature is showing in your app, you will have to first create a tier 1 public profile with your current profile. Follow the steps to create a public profile on Snapchat.

Going Public with your current profile

Open the Snapchat app on your smartphone and click on the ‘profile’ icon which is located at the top left-hand corner of the screen. Now click on the ‘Gear’ icon on the top right-hand corner of your phone’s screen and scroll down to the ‘Who can..’ menu. In the ‘Who can..’ menu, you will have to make the following changes:

Contact Me - Everyone

Send Me Notifications - Everyone

View My Story - Everyone

See My Location - My Friends

Use My Cameos Selfie - Everyone

See me in Quick Add - Turned on

4.Close the Snapchat app after you have made the above mentioned settings and open the app again. Now you have gone public with your profile and anyone can see you in suggestions and can contact you.

Create a public profile on Snapchat

Now when you have opened the Snapchat app again after making the changes, you will see a new option named ‘Add to Snap Map’ under the ‘Add to My Story’ option. Click on the three dots beside the ‘Add to Snap Map’ option and click on ‘Create Public Profile’ on the next screen. Snapchat will give you a brief about the public profile. Now click on the ‘Continue’ option at the bottom of your phone’s screen to proceed further. Click on the ‘Get Started’ option on the following screen and a pop-up message will appear. Click on the ‘Create’ button in the pop-up notification to confirm. The app will take you back to the ‘Settings’ and you will see a new menu named ‘My Public Profile’ . Click on it to get started with your new tier 1 public profile.

