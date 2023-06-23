How to Make A Website An Icon on The Desktop

Making any website an icon on your desktop may provide you with an easy way to make an entry into the website. The shortcut would make you avoid opening the browser and putting the link in the address bar. Moreover, the icon on the home screen keeps you memorized about your last entry on the website. You can also start the work from the stage where you left it last time. In this article, I will explain the methods of making any website an icon on the home screen of your desktop.

Make a Desktop Website Shortcut Using Drag and Drop

This method may come as handy as you have to just drag and drop the website icon to make the shortcut. You can follow Let's follow the process :

First, you have to launch the File Explorer. You can search the function in the Search bar in the lower part of the screen. Now, you have to browse to the file location to create the shortcut path. In this step, you have to use the drag-and-drop method. Just right-click and drag the file to the desktop and click on the option "Create shortcut here" from the drop-down menu.

How to Create a Desktop Shortcut to a Website Using Chrome

If you are using Windows 10 or a higher version than that, you can implement the following strategies to create a desktop shortcut. Further, this strategy can be used for Mac also. Therefore make sure that you are using any of these OS in your system. Now, follow the strategy :

Open the browser first. In this context, the browser is Google Chrome.

2. Now, head to the website you want to make a shortcut on your desktop. In this process, you can add any website. But for sensitive data-based websites, it can do security checks every time even after creating the shortcut on your desktop. And for the websites which require you to log in every time you make an entry, it would still need you to log in after adding the shortcut.

3. Find the three dots in the top-right corner of the window and click on that icon.

4. From the drop-down list of options, search for More tools and click on that option.

5. Now you have to name the shortcut. You can keep it by the name of the website and click on the Create button.

6. Remember to check the box slated as Open as the window just beneath the shortcut naming box. With this option, you can open the concerned website as a separate window. Otherwise, it would open as a tab in the existing window, that may not prevail as effectively every time.

7. Now, you will find the given name on your desktop, created as a shortcut. But remember, the icon will be showing as the icon of the concerned website. Many times, you can come across websites that do not have specific icons. In that case, it will appear blank with the shortcut name on your desktop’s home screen.

8. You can verify the icon by double-clicking on that. By double-clicking, the website will open.

In the case of Mac, the process goes slightly differently. After naming the shortcut, when you click on the Create button, there will be the Finder function popped up in the window. In Finder, you will find the website shortcut in the Chrome app. To place it on the desktop, you have to right-click and drag on that icon to the desktop.

On Windows 10 or higher version enabled desktop, you can notice the concerned shortcut under the Recently Added apps and in the folder of Chrome apps in the Start menu. You can drag it to your Taskbar by right-clicking on the icon.

As the set path of the shortcut is set by the browser you have used to access the website, therefore next time when you will open the website by double-clicking on the shortcut, it will open on that browser only.

In Mac, the shortcut can be seen in the Launchpad as the home screen is loaded with the apps.

How to Create a Desktop Shortcut to a Website Using Safari

This method is a bit complicated. Therefore, you have to follow the methods step by step and you shouldn't contradict the steps.

Safari web browser takes a full screen. Therefore, to check the shortcut in between the process, you have to shorten the screen first. Now, fetch the website you want to create a shortcut. Select the appeared URL in the designated address bar. To create the shortcut, you have to drag the URL to your desktop. Simultaneously, you can add the icon by just dragging the icon seen on the left side of the URL in the address bar.

The issue with the so-far discussed strategy is the URL will be added on the desktop as the long string of URL only and the icon would not be that much visible. Therefore, you have to rectify those issues for ease of use.

You can change the name of the icon by clicking on the new shortcut and using the combinational keys, Command +I keys. By it, details of the icon will appear on the screen. You can also use the Right-click on the shortcut and select the Get Info option. The result will be a drop-down menu where you will get the option of Name & Extension. Now there you can rectify the name of the shortcut.

Remember, in the rename process, you don't need to delete the extension in the shortcut name. In the name, you will be able to find the extension by '. webloc' at the tail end of the string. In this task, you can also use the options. Open the Finder first. From Finder, you should go to the Preferences. In Preferences, click on the Advanced tab and un-tick the box, placed at the left side of the option, 'Show all filename extensions'.

You can change the image affixed with the shortcut icon. For that, you need to replace the existing image with a downloaded logo. You should follow the steps carefully :

Use the Command +A keys to select the downloaded image. Now simultaneously copy the image by clicking the Command +C keys from your keyboard. Again click on the icon in the window you opened earlier by the 'get info' option. Paste the image there by clicking the Command +V keys. Now place the icon in the Dock by dragging it into.

You should use the keyboard more in this process for copy-pasting.

In the whole process, you should use your default browser to access the concerned website you want to make a shortcut. The default browser is the easy choice to use and the shortcut will be easy to open by double-clicking.

Remember, these shortcut icons are stored as cache memory and too much of it may lag the system in some way. The home screen may also be affected by the gathering of those. Therefore you should make the shortcut only for those websites which you really need. In that case, this article will help you to make the shortcut.