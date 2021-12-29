How to Make Chrome your default browser

by Rizwan Choudhury   |  Updated on Dec 29, 2021 04:15 PM IST  |  5.9K
   
Google Chrome is the most popular web browser today, with a market share of over 65 per cent on both mobile and desktop. Here's how to set Chrome as your default browser on any device, including a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

Here is how to make Chrome your default web browser on Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone, and iPad.

Under Web Browser, click the current default, and then click on Google Chrome from the list that appears.

Credits: HowtoGeek

Windows

  • On your computer, click the Start menu.
  • Click Settings Settings.
  • Open your default apps:
  • Original version: Click System and then Default apps.
  • Creators Update: Click Apps and then Default apps.
  • At the bottom, under "Web browser," click your current browser (typically Microsoft Edge).
  • In the "Choose an app" window, click Google Chrome.
  • To easily open Chrome later, add a shortcut to your taskbar:
  • On your computer, open Chrome.
  • In the Windows taskbar at the bottom, right-click on Chrome.
  • Click Pin to the taskbar.

Click Chrome > Preferences from the menu bar.

Credits: HowtoGeek

macOS

  • On your computer, open Chrome.
  • In the top right, click More More.
  • Click Settings.
  • In the "Default browser" section, click Make default.
  • If you don't see the button, Google Chrome is already your default browser.

whatsapp_image_2021-12-29_at_3.49.57_pm.jpeg

Android

  • On your Android, open Settings Settings.
  • Tap Apps & notifications.
  • At the bottom, tap Advanced.
  • Tap Default apps.
  • Tap Browser App and then Chrome Chrome.

whatsapp_image_2021-12-29_at_3.53.52_pm.jpeg

iOS

  • On your iPhone or iPad, open the Chrome app Chrome.
  • Tap More More and then Settings.
  • Tap Default browser.
  • Tap Open Chrome settings and then Default browser app. 
  • Set Chrome as your default browser app.

