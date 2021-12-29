How to Make Chrome your default browser

Advertisement
Google Chrome is the most popular web browser today, with a market share of over 65 per cent on both mobile and desktop. Here's how to set Chrome as your default browser on any device, including a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.
Here is how to make Chrome your default web browser on Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone, and iPad.
Windows
- On your computer, click the Start menu.
- Click Settings Settings.
- Open your default apps:
- Original version: Click System and then Default apps.
- Creators Update: Click Apps and then Default apps.
- At the bottom, under "Web browser," click your current browser (typically Microsoft Edge).
- In the "Choose an app" window, click Google Chrome.
- To easily open Chrome later, add a shortcut to your taskbar:
- On your computer, open Chrome.
- In the Windows taskbar at the bottom, right-click on Chrome.
- Click Pin to the taskbar.
macOS
- On your computer, open Chrome.
- In the top right, click More More.
- Click Settings.
- In the "Default browser" section, click Make default.
- If you don't see the button, Google Chrome is already your default browser.
Android
- On your Android, open Settings Settings.
- Tap Apps & notifications.
- At the bottom, tap Advanced.
- Tap Default apps.
- Tap Browser App and then Chrome Chrome.
iOS
- On your iPhone or iPad, open the Chrome app Chrome.
- Tap More More and then Settings.
- Tap Default browser.
- Tap Open Chrome settings and then Default browser app.
- Set Chrome as your default browser app.
