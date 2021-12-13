How to Move Music Among Multiple Amazon Echo Device With the Help of Alexa

Every new upgrade for Alexa from Amazon is making Alexa a more useful and dependable helper. If you have many Echo devices, moving music from one Echo device to other will give you a streamlined way for shifting music could improve your experience significantly. With simple voice instructions, Alexa can now transport music from one Echo device to another in a reasonably seamless manner. This feature may be beneficial if you have many Echo speakers throughout the house, in your ears, or elsewhere. Imagine being able to stroll from one room to another as a song continues to play in the new location.

Move Music from one Alexa Enabled Device to Other

While it's straightforward to move music from one device to another, the feature isn't automated. Although Amazon hasn't yet enabled Alexa to read minds, you'll have to use the appropriate words to persuade her to do your bidding. The commands you'll need are determined by where you want the music to play.

To use Echo Buds, plug them in, connect them to your phone, and say, "Alexa, move my music here." If you have an Echo Auto in your car, you can halt music by saying to the speaker in your home, "Alexa, pause." Once you are in your vehicle and your smartphone is attached to the Echo Auto, say, "Alexa, restart the music." It's also simple to move from Echo speaker to Echo speaker across your home. "Alexa, pause" the device now playing music, then "Alexa, resume music here" or "Alexa, resume radio here" to the device to which you want to transfer music.

To Move Music in Groups

If a user has several Amazon Echo speakers in their house, users may easily transfer audio across Echo devices by saying "Hey Alexa, pause" on one device and then asking "Alexa, resume music here" on the other. Users can also use commands like "Alexa, resume podcast here," or "Alexa, move my music to the kitchen." This will let you transfer your favourite music to other locations, such as the kitchen, from the bedroom or living room.

These audio moving techniques will allow you to listen to music and podcasts without having to move a finger. Apple's HomePod Mini and Google's Nest Mini smart speakers can both share audio between devices. Given all of the buzz around Alexa, Amazon's Echo speakers remain, above all, speakers. Users can listen to music on Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora, and more services.

