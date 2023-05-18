How to Pair Your Amazon Fire TV Stick Remote

The revolution started with the ultimate replacement of traditional cable tv channels and their subscriptions for it. Now it is going to wave the magic wand. Firestick remotes do come up in such a way. Amazon has explored this side of joy by adding less connection to the system as the firestick tv remote has replaced the connection merely with a USB port device. As the adage has suited succulently, audiences have gone for less connection and have tried to find a way how to pair Firestick remote with their tv.

How to Pair an Unresponsive Amazon Fire TV Stick Remote

Unresponsiveness of the Fire TV Stick Remote can be handled by the troubleshooting option of the remote as in many cases, there would be chances of missing this option. But this is valid for the faulty cases. For pairing a brand new Amazon Fire Tv Stick Remote with the system, the following can steps should be grasped:

1. At first, the settings option in Fire TV should be clicked

2. Within that option, there would come Controllers & Bluetooth Devices option with the remote symbol. This option should be clicked

3. Within the available devices, there would be Amazon Fire TV Remotes.

4. After that, the home button on the remote should be pressed for 10 seconds. Through this, the system would locate the generated signal by the remote and respond accordingly

5. The response would show on the screen and the remote would be connected

Troubleshooting would be needed to revive the faulty system. This will be assessed in the later situation of this article.

How to Reset an Amazon Fire Stick Remote

Amazon Fire Stick Remote has relied on a custom-based Android operating system. Therefore, the tv channels come packaged in the format of an Android Application Package (APK). This would provide the facility of debugging the system for any Android developers using the Android Debug Bridge (ADB) tool.

From this perspective, the simplicity of the system can be followed up. Resetting may also be carried out in such a way.

At first, the tv should be unplugged from the main line and should be left in such condition for 60 seconds Then, in the remote three buttons such as the Left button, the Menu button, and the Back button should be held together for 12 seconds continuously

3. After those 12 seconds, the buttons should be released and left to stay in the condition for 5 seconds

4. Henceforth, the batteries in the remote should be removed

5. After it, the Fire TV should be plugged in and left to stay for 60 seconds at a stretch

6. Now, batteries should be inserted in the remote again

7. The Home button in the remote should be pressed. If it blinks blue in the LED indicator then it is paired successfully. Otherwise, the home button should be pressed for 10 seconds. This may solve the resetting issue.

Though certain steps vary with the position of the back button in the Firestick Tv remote as in 1st generation remotes, there was no back button. Still, in the evolved remotes, there is the arrangement of the back button.

How to Pair an Additional Fire Stick Remote

In order to pair an additional Fire Stick Remote, the steps described to attach an unresponsive Fire Stick Remote can be followed. As a new part, we can talk about how to connect another Fire Stick remote i. e., a new one in place of another. In that position, there would be an option named, 'ADD NEW REMOTE'.

Once clicked, that option would be activated and simultaneously, the Home button should be clicked in the Fire Stick Remote. Once the wavelength is matched, the pop-up on the tv screen would show it in the remaining list.

How to Use Your Phone as a Fire Stick Remote

A magic wand can be lost. At least Jean Ingelow wrote a whole fairy on it and that too, in 1872. In the tale, the possession of the wand would decide the mastery or lordship over a fairy. This can be reciprocated in the Amazon Fire Stick Remote. Here, Amazon TV may play the role of the fairy while the Fire Stick TV Remote may pose as the wand. Ingelow made Hulda, a character in the story, to be desperate to retrieve the wand. Fortunately, you don't have to be one. In case of unavailability of one Fire Stick TV Remote, even a mobile phone may work as a replacement for Fire Stick Remote, but in the presence of the Firestick application.

Therefore, first, you have to download and install the application on your smartphone, based on the OS(Operational Software). Then you have to connect your concerned mobile device to the same Wi-Fi network through which the Fire TV is running on. Then, you have to open the Fire TV application on your mobile device. Please make sure that there are not any kind of OS issues. Otherwise, it may crash and the connection might not be set up. After that, you should check the available device list on the TV screen. In case of a successful setup, the TV screen would show a message accordingly. This message should be followed. After successful setup, there would be rules and regulations regarding the handling and navigating of the phone as Fire Stick TV Remote. Those regulations should be followed.

As I have mentioned before, Fire Stick Remote works on the principles of APK. Interestingly, there have been multiple attempts of installing the Android applications in the Fire Stick TV remote by using the Android debug bridge. Those applications have shown positive results (Morrison et al., 2017). This has been the key reason for the success of Android devices to play as Amazon Fire Stick TV remotes. So, in hindsight, I can assure you about using your capable smartphone playing the part of Hulda from Jean Ingelow.

Can You Pair a Fire Stick Remote with a Different Fire Stick?

There has been a detailed conversation on this issue and you can check it from the link sorted below

https://www.amazon.com/ask/questions/Tx3S57MXM1LEV5N

As per the popular review on this question, there are multiple ways where a Fire Stick Remote has been paired with a different Fire Stick Remote. Else, it has compatibility to be attached to a different Fire Stick TV remote. Most of the viewers have gone for using the Home button in the remote while using the different fire sticks. Some users have chosen to keep the old remote off while using the new one. Some users have voted for rebooting the Firestick before pairing a Fire Stick TV Remote with a different Fire Stick. Some have faced issues while pairing with the new one, even after pressing the Home button for 20 seconds.

The collective answer is yes, a Fire Stick TV Remote can be paired with a different Fire Stick. In that case, you have to go through the generation check of the particular model. As an example, it can be said that a second-generation remote with built-in Alexa voice command can not be used in the case of the first-generation Fire Stick model but it may work on the other models.

Similar can be said about the Fire Stick remote from the Third generation. This may also be paired up with many Fire Stick models.

There has been a detailed list of the compatible pairing with the relevant Fire Stick TV remote with the Fire Sticks. You can go through the below link:

https://www.amazon.in/gp/help/customer/display.html?ref_=hp_left_v4_sib&nodeId=GGJEXBX2A8S5UMZA

Troubleshooting a Firestick Remote

The Fire Stick Remote itself may show you whether it is compatible with the troubleshooting mode. To confirm it, one should press the Alexa voice button on the designated remote. In a positive response, the LED placed on top of the remote would flash. If it does not flash, then the batteries in the remote should be replaced. Then you should keep it close to the device and unplug the device from the power source. Then you should plug it in again. After this changeover, you should reset the Fire Stick TV Remote following the steps mentioned in the previous section of this article.

In case, the compatible mode is present, then you should press both the Rewind and Right button together for 3 seconds. After that by clicking the Menu button, your remote may enter troubleshooting mode. In this state, the LED would show a green light to confirm the position. In this situation again, the Fire Stick Tv Remote would act as a magic wand. If you press any button, there would be a color in the LED. If it shows Red with a slow blink, then the power sources of the battery should be replaced. If it blinks fast then you should try to reset the remote. In the case of Orange blinks, you should pair it with the Fire Stick TV device. For confirming it, try to restart your tv and wait until the message 'can not detect your remote' pops up on the screen. Then, try to pair it by pressing the home button for 10 or 15 seconds. In White blink, you should check the power connection of the tv. You may restart the tv. Blue blinking would signify that there is no issue with the remote. To close down the troubleshooting mode, you should press the play or pause button and the Up button for 3 constants and then come to press the Menu button. Thus, you would be able to shut down troubleshooting mode. After it, just remove the batteries from the remote for once and place those again fitted in.

Fire Stick TV Remote has opened up a larger periphery where both ease of use and entertainment are intertwined. Therefore, next time you try to pair it with your Fire Stick TV, just follow the above steps