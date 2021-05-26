How to Password protect your Google History. Your secrets are safe now

No need to go Incognito, to avoid saving your browsing history. Now protect your Google search and Youtube watch history with a password.

We password protect our computers and laptops to avoid any unauthorised access. But from time to time, we do lend our devices to a friend, a parent or spouse to help them send a quick email or perhaps search for something over the internet. An unlocked computer or a laptop gives access to everything on the computer including, your browsing history for google or youtube watch history(http://activity.google.com/). Maybe you were planning a surprise for your friend or spouse, and you didn't want them to find out. Or you don't want anyone to know what you browse or watch on your computer as it is personal to you. Fair enough, go ahead and password-protect it now. No one but you or the person with the password can access it.

To enable password protection on your browsing and watch history, follow the following steps.

1. Log into your Google account, on your browser.

2. Click on activity.google.com

3. Click on "Manage My Activity Verification".

4. In the next Pop-Up select, "Require Extra Verification"

5. Verify your google Credentials along with the account password.

Now your Google search and Youtube Watch history are protected. However, if your google password is known to the other user or if you share google accounts. Then the other person might still be able to get access to your account. If you wish to keep your Google search and Youtube watch history for prying eyes, then you can just use the Incognito mode or delete the history from time to time. Google also gives you an option to auto-delete history older than 3-months, 18-months or 36-months. To enable this feature, go to the Google activity page, select Web & App Activity, select Auto-Delete and then select your time preference.

Google also gives you an option to auto-delete history older than 3-months, 18-months or 36-months. To enable this feature, go to the Google activity page, select Web & App Activity, select Auto-Delete and then select your time preference.

