Instagram is an online photo-sharing app that is on almost every smartphone and a majority of users are using it on a daily basis. The app become popular in 2012 and post that Facebook showed its interest in the app and acquired it. Sharing images on Instagram is all about how you showcase your lifestyle in front of your friends and family. In the initial days, Instagram only allows users to post images on their feed, but later on, it had incorporated the Story feature which will allow users to share images for 24 hours. As we all know stories were introduced for sharing casual pictures and to share images from others' feed.

The story option has become a very important feature for a lot of us because we needn’t have to think too much to post anything as it will be live for only 24 hours. However, feed posts are for every and you need to delete them if you don’t want them to showcase on your account feed. The feature has helped a lot of influencers and brands to run campaign, pools, quiz, and more to promote their brand. In this article, we have listed some of the best ways to post multiple images on your Instagram stories. So read through to know the steps properly.

How to post multiple images on Instagram Story posts

Instagram story posts allow users to create a series thanks to multiple posts. To create a series you need to add multiple photos from your smartphone gallery. Do note that Instagram only allows you to select up to 10 photos at a time to post. Here is the step-by-step guide which will help you in posting multiple images on Instagram stories.

First, you need to head to the Instagram App on your phone and log in to your account.

Once you’re in, you can see a + icon on the top left corner of the screen.

Tap on the icon and you will find a drop-down menu.

Select Story from the drop-down menu.

Now you can notice a multiple photo icon at the top left corner of the display.

Select the icon and you can see the multiple photo selection option is available on your screen.

Start selecting the photo which you want to post in the sequence.

Make sure that you are selecting them as you want them to appear on your story feed.

Once you’re done, hit the Next button.

It will take you to a preview window where you can check the arrangement of the images.

If everything looks good and you’re done with adding filters, tags, and more then hit the Next button.

Now you have the option of sharing the images on your story post, you can share it with your close friends' group, and message.