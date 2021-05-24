How to prevent hackers from gaining access to your Wi-Fi network via Smart plugs

Your Wi-Fi's network security is as strong as the security of each of the devices connected to the network. So make sure all the devices are secured to bar off any unauthorised access.

In the age of connected technology, where we adjust the temperature of our homes remotely, adjust the light settings in our houses via mobile phone, monitor the front entrances to our homes and make sure your Amazon package was delivered. The possibilities are endless, and since more and more manufacturers are now producing smart connected devices, the cost of purchase is reducing.

But also imagine a scenario where all these devices that we are controlling, the visual feed that we can see on the mobile phone of our smart cameras, Etc. Can be accessed by an outsider because he gained access to our secure network through a loophole in one of our smart devices. Scary right. There have been instances of hackers gaining access to your Wi-Fi network and prying on your lives. They can gain access to your confidential information transmitted over the Wi-Fi network, such as pictures or bank details.

There are a few steps we can take, to make sure that our Wi-Fi network stays secure and no one gets access to it without our knowledge.

Purchase smart plugs or smart devices, that are from known brands or from companies that mention security protocols for the device Have an alphanumeric password for the Wi-Fi. Avoid using family names and phone numbers. Change the Wi-Fi password on a weekly or a monthly basis. Connect smart plugs and smart devices on the guest network. In doing so, the smart plug gets access only to the internet and no other device.

Remember, your Wi-Fi's network security is as strong as the security of each of the devices connected to the network. Hence follow the above steps and stay connected, stay safe.

