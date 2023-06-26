How to Print from iPhone

Printing from the iPhone has gone to a whole new level after the emergence of AirPrint technology on the iPhone. Therefore, before printing from an iPhone, you have to check that your printer supports AirPrint technology. Apart from that, the printing process using the iPhone is not complicated. You can simply get it done easily and in this article, I will show the concerned process.

How to Print from Your iPhone

First, you have to open the material you want to print. It can be in either the shape of a file or a web page. From there, you have to click on the Share button. This button is in the lower part of the screen of Safari. The icon can be just like an arrow from a closed box. In the Share option, you will notice the Print button. This option is in the lower half of the drop-down list of options. If you have made your printer discoverable then by the Share option, you will see the name of your printer on the list. Discoverable can be done by activating the Bluetooth option or you can connect it by data cable also. Now, select the printer. After confirming the printer, you have to click the Print option. It is on the top of your iPhone’s screen in the rightmost corner. But you have to finalize the parameters before that like how many copies you want to print and the specifications of the pages also. After confirming all those things, you have to click on the Print option.

If you fail to connect the print device properly with your iPhone the material would be saved on your iPhone as a pdf file or in the format you want to print.

How to Print Photos from Your iPhone

As I have mentioned before, AirPrint technology has improved the printing quality of the iPhone. This technology is meant for printing without any printer-specific drivers. This has increased the picture quality in some ways. Let's get the specific methods for printing pictures from your iPhone Photo app.

First, open the Photo app. To select multiple photos, tap on the concerned photos and click on Select from the top-right corner of your iPhone screen. Now click on the Share option from the lower left corner of your iPhone screen. From the opened screen, you will find the Print button on the bottom side of the screen.

4. You will see the available list of Printers on the prompted screen and you can select the concerned printer.

5. Next, you will have to select the print options and specify the number of copies, the size of the page, and the color types of the copies.

6. Now, you can tap on the Print option. You may find this option in the top-right corner of your phone screen.

How to Print Text Messages from Your iPhone

Text Messages can not be printed in the transcript form, rather you have to take screenshots of the text messages first. After that, you can follow the steps by which any photo from your Photo app can be printed by using a printer.

How to Print an Email from Your iPhone

Launch the Mail app first on your phone. You can find the app with the blue and white border on the icon. Choose any particular mail and click on the Reply button. You can find this option in the bottom bar with an arrow directed toward the left. Now, in the prompted list, tap on the Print option.

4. Similarly, there would be a list of printers if there are a number of printers with their visibility ON. Select the printer from that list.

5. Specify the parameters of printing as per your choice and tap on the Print option.

In the case of printing the email attachments, you have to select the attachment and click on the Share option. The rest of the steps are just the same.

How To print files from iPhone using AirPrint technology

AirPrint technology has mastered easy discovery, automatic media collection, and further finishing in top quality. To get an update about the presence of AirPrint technology, Apple. inc regularly updates its technology. To carry out the printing process by using the AirPrint technology, you have to follow up the lower-mentioned steps :

Open any of the printable apps you want to print. To carry on the printing process, click on the Share button or the Actions button. Now you have to click on the Print button. You can find the option on the lower side of the list.

4. Click to choose any AirPrint-enabled printer in close vicinity.

5. Now set the parameters for printing such as the number of pages to be printed or the color of the pages and size of the paper to be printed.

6. Finally, click on Print from the upper right corner of the phone screen.

Therefore, you can guess it is the general process to print something from AirPrint-enabled printers and iPhones.

How To Add Printer to iPhone Without AirPrint

AirPrint technology adds a distinct level to the printing capability but it is not always such a compulsory part. Sometimes, you can print without the inclusion of AirPrint technology.

Using the printer's Wi-Fi connectivity, you can print it out from your iPhone. Therefore, make sure that your printer possesses Wi-Fi connectivity precisely.

If you're using any of the models from HP, Epson, or Canon, you should utilize HP Smart or Epson iPrint or Canon PRINT apps to connect your iPhone with the concerned printers. Even these apps are competent in remote printing in the presence of the internet. That means, you can send the file over online to your printer irrespective of place and your printer will be able to print the file.

You can send the printable files to your non-AirPrint technology-enabled printers using the inbuilt Wi-Fi share technology. But before that, make sure from your printer's manufacturer's instruction guide about the supported functions of your printer.

As I have uttered before, printing from your iPhone is not a tough job and with the knowledge of clicking options you can easily carry out this job. You have to follow the instructions from the printer's manufacturing guide. It will do the half job and going through will do the rest.

Still, you should take precautions about taking the help of any third-party applications for sending your files to your printer from your iPhone. It may create issues for the privacy and accountability of the functions on your iPhone. Utilize the inbuilt apps and system settings of both your iPhone and printer.