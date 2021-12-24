How to Put a Christmas Hat to Your WhatsApp Icon on Android Smartphones

Christmas is approaching, and everything is festive, including our favourite apps, which can now get into the Christmas mood with the help of WhatsApp's Santa hat. On your phone, how about putting a Christmas hat on the WhatsApp icon? Well, all you have to do is download the Nova Launcher app. For those unfamiliar, Nova Launcher is an Android application that belongs to the 'launchers' or launchers category. A programme that allows you to customise the mobile desktop, dock, application drawer, and ultimately the entire operating system of the terminal, among other things. Here’s a guide for you to put a Christmas hat to the WhatsApp icon.

How to Put a Christmas Hat to Your WhatsApp Icon

Download Nova Launcher on your Android smartphone. Nova Launcher is available for free on the Play Store, but there is also a paid version called Nova Launcher Prime.

When you install it, the launcher's basic configuration will appear: Create a new design -or use one that has already been created-, select a theme from Light, Dark, or Dynamic, and decide whether to open the app drawer by sliding the screen up on the mobile desktop or by opening a folder.

Once you've installed it, you should be aware that you'll have two different appearances on your phone: one that comes with your phone by default (EMUI, MIUI, ONE UI, etc.) and one that you may customise using Nova Launcher.

Open a web browser on your smartphone and save the following image: You can download whatever you wish, including these other WhatsApp Christmas logos.

When you launch the Nova Launcher app, you'll see your mobile desktop, but it'll be cleaner. Look for WhatsApp in the application drawer.

For a few seconds, press and hold the icon. A little window will pop up with several options. You must click the Edit button.

You can modify the app's name and icon from here. Choose the second option, look for a photograph in the mobile galleries, by clicking on the symbol.

Find the previously downloaded image of the Christmas WhatsApp logo, modify the measurements to your desire, and save.

The WhatsApp icon with the hat will now appear every time you activate Nova Launcher. However, if you utilise your phone's default interface or aspect, you'll get the standard one

