How to read deleted WhatsApp messages on Android

WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging service that is used all over the world. WhatsApp is generally the preferred app for texting a friend or creating a group chat with family members because almost everyone uses it. WhatsApp has been adding new features to the platform as a result of its popularity, including multi-device support and, more recently, disappearing messages.

WhatsApp added the ability to delete sent messages before the recipient reads them a long time ago. This is useful if you made a mistake while typing the message or accidentally sent it to the wrong person. However, this can have the opposite effect on the recipient, making them even more curious about what was sent in the first place. Although WhatsApp does not allow you to read deleted messages, there is a workaround that we'll go over today. We'll show you how to retrieve deleted WhatsApp messages from your phone.

This workaround only works on Android smartphones; it will not work on iPhones or iPads. This trick will be performed with the help of a third-party app that will have notification access. This is not an official method, and the app is not connected to WhatsApp in any way. Notification access is broad and potentially intrusive permission to grant an app, so think carefully about your needs before granting it.

How to Read Deleted WhatsApp Messages

There's no way to recover a deleted message because WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted. Users can use an app that keeps track of their WhatsApp notifications as a workaround. This is similar to looking through your notification history to find the deleted message. It does, however, work almost flawlessly, and I've been using it for over a year with no problems. It works with WhatsApp Business as well as other messaging apps such as Instagram and Telegram. Here's how to read and recover deleted WhatsApp messages:

Head to the Play Store and install WAMR on your phone. There are several apps that do the job but this is one that I’ve personally used for a while.

Once installed, open the app and read and accept the disclaimer. Tap on the Next arrow.

You’ll then be asked to select the apps you want to monitor. Select WhatsApp from the list along with any other messaging apps that you use if you want to.

Read through and keep swiping right across the menus till you get to the Setup screen. Here, tap on Enable next to Notification Reader.

You will now be redirected to your phone’s Settings app to grant notification access. Scroll down to find WAMR and tap on it.

Now, tap on the toggle next to Allow notification access and tap on Allow again.

Once you’ve granted access, go back to the WAMR app and tap on the Next arrow.

That’s pretty much it. You now have a service that stores your WhatsApp notification history. If someone deleted a message they sent you, WAMR will notify you, and you can read the message by tapping on the notification.

Some phones with aggressive RAM management, which causes the WAMR process in the background to die. To avoid this, we recommend that you leave the app open in the background at all times.

When you receive a message, WAMR saves the contents of the message in the notification you receive on your phone. Even if someone deletes a message, the contents are already saved in WAMR via the notification, and you can access them.

There are some limitations because this is a workaround. You won't be able to recover a message sent to you if you've muted some contacts and they delete it because notifications for muted contacts are disabled. WAMR will not be able to save deleted media files if you have disabled media auto-download on WhatsApp. It also won't work if the message you want to delete was sent to you while you were on the phone.

If you're willing to overlook these flaws, this is a fantastic way to read deleted WhatsApp messages and satisfy your curiosity! When it comes to using such apps, we would still advise you to use caution.