How to record a Google Meet video call

Due to coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, almost everyone is working from home. Lots of people these days are relying on video conferencing apps such as Google meet. With the help of video conferencing apps like Google meet we can interact with our friends and family and we can also attend our office meetings on these apps.

In recent times Google meet has become one of the most popular video conferencing app for working professionals. Now you can add up to 100 participants in Google meet video conferencing. Users can also record their meetings on Google meet. Earlier only the host was able to record the meeting but now Google meet has allowed all the participants to record the meeting if they want.

How to record Google meet video call being a participant?

If you want to record your Google meet video call then you will have to download the third-party application called OBS. Users can also record their laptop or PC screen with windows in-built application but that application will not record the audio in your video call that's why downloading a third-party app is beneficial.

If you want to record your Google meet video call and you don't have your admin's permission then you can record the video call via following the steps mentioned below:

Download the OBS application from its official website.

Once the app is downloaded and installed on your system you will have to launch the application.

Now under the source section, you will have to select the Google Meet application or the Google Chrome option.

For a preview, you can stretch your screen as per your requirements to check everything.

Once you have adjusted your window you can start recording by clicking on the start recording button. That is available under the control option in the app.

To stop your recording you will have to click on that same button.

Users should also keep in mind that the participant can only record a Google meet video call if the workspace admin has enabled the option for recording. Along with that, you will have to set up Google Drive for your organization to record video calls. Google workspace administrators can set up Google Drive for your organization from their administrator console, and you will be able to allow meeting participants to record the video calls on Google meet only if you are a Google administrator.

Although this feature is currently limited to some editions such as essentials, business standards, enterprise plus, education plus with a teacher or student license, education fundamentals with a teacher's license. This simply means that if you have a normal account on Google meet then you will not see the option to record or enable recording for your video calls on Google meet.