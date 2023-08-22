YouTube TV is a streaming service that offers live TV, on-demand content, and cloud DVR. One of the great things about YouTube TV is that you can record shows and movies to watch later. This is a great way to catch up on your favorite shows or to watch a movie that you missed.

YouTube TV is a great way to watch live TV, but it also allows you to record shows and movies for later viewing. This is a great way to record a show that you might miss because of work or other commitments.

How Does YouTube TV Recording Work?

YouTube TV allows you to record shows and movies from live TV for later viewing. This is a great way to catch up on your favorite shows or to record a show that you might miss because of work or other commitments.

YouTube TV's recording features work as follows:

When you record a show or movie, it is saved to your cloud DVR. This means that you can watch it from any device that is signed in to your YouTube TV account. You can record as many shows and movies as you want, but there is a limit to how much storage space you have. The amount of storage space that you get depends on your YouTube TV plan. You can schedule recordings in advance or record shows and movies live. You can also delete recordings that you no longer want.

Advertisement

How to Record on YouTube TV

YouTube TV has a limit on how much storage space you get. If you are running out of space, you can delete old recordings or upgrade to a plan with more storage space.

These are the steps on how to record on YouTube TV:

1. Open the YouTube TV app.

2. Find the show or movie that you want to record.

3. Click on the + icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

4. Choose Record.

The show or movie will be added to your recordings. You can view your recordings by going to the Library tab.

Here are some additional details about how to record on YouTube TV:

Scheduled recordings: You can schedule recordings in advance by clicking on the + icon in the top-right corner of the screen and selecting Record. You can also schedule recordings by going to the Library tab and clicking on the Schedule button.

You can schedule recordings in advance by clicking on the + icon in the top-right corner of the screen and selecting Record. You can also schedule recordings by going to the Library tab and clicking on the Schedule button. Manual recordings: You can record shows and movies live by clicking on the + icon in the top-right corner of the screen and selecting Record.

You can record shows and movies live by clicking on the + icon in the top-right corner of the screen and selecting Record. Deleting recordings: You can delete recordings by going to the Library tab and clicking on the Delete button.

How to Record Live Shows on YouTube TV

You can record any live show that is currently airing on a channel that you are subscribed to. You can record a show live even if you are not currently watching it.

Here are the steps on how to record live shows on YouTube TV:

1. Open the YouTube TV app.

2. Find the show that you want to record.

3. Press on the + icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

4. Select Record.

The show will be added to your recordings. You can view your recordings by going to the Library tab.

How To Record Live Sports on YouTube TV

You can record a sporting event for the entire duration of its airing or for a specific amount of time. You can record multiple sporting events at the same time.

Advertisement

Here are the steps on how to record live sports on YouTube TV:

1. Open the YouTube TV app.

2. Find the sporting event that you want to record.

3. Tap on the + icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

4. Press Record.

How To Watch YouTube TV Recordings

There are a few ways to watch YouTube TV recordings:

On the YouTube TV app: Open the YouTube TV app and go to the Library tab. Your recordings will be listed here. You can watch them by clicking on the title.

Open the YouTube TV app and go to the Library tab. Your recordings will be listed here. You can watch them by clicking on the title. On the YouTube TV website: Go to the YouTube TV website and sign in to your account. Click on the Library tab and your recordings will be listed here. You can watch them by clicking on the title.

Go to the YouTube TV website and sign in to your account. Click on the Library tab and your recordings will be listed here. You can watch them by clicking on the title. On a connected device: If you have a connected device, such as a Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV, you can watch your YouTube TV recordings on that device. To do this, open the YouTube TV app on your device and go to the Library tab. Your recordings will be listed here. You can watch them by clicking on the title.

How To Delete Recordings on YouTube TV

You can delete individual recordings or multiple recordings at once. To delete multiple recordings, hold down the Ctrl key (or Command key on a Mac) and click on the recordings that you want to delete.

The steps on how to delete recordings on YouTube TV are:

1. Open the YouTube TV app.

2. Go to the Library tab.

3. Find the recording that you want to delete.

4. Click on the three dots in the top-right corner of the recording.

5. Click Delete.

The recording will be deleted from your YouTube TV account.

What Benefits Does YouTube TV’s DVR Offer?

YouTube TV offers a number of benefits with its DVR feature, including:

Unlimited storage space: YouTube TV offers unlimited DVR storage space, so you can record as many shows and movies as you want.

YouTube TV offers unlimited DVR storage space, so you can record as many shows and movies as you want. Cloud-based DVR: YouTube TV's DVR is cloud-based, which means that your recordings are stored on YouTube's servers. This has a few advantages. First, it means that you can access your recordings from any device that is signed in to your YouTube TV account. Second, it means that your recordings are safe and secure.

YouTube TV's DVR is cloud-based, which means that your recordings are stored on YouTube's servers. This has a few advantages. First, it means that you can access your recordings from any device that is signed in to your YouTube TV account. Second, it means that your recordings are safe and secure. Scheduled recordings: You can schedule recordings in advance so that you never miss a show. This is a great option if you know that you will be busy at the time a show airs.

You can schedule recordings in advance so that you never miss a show. This is a great option if you know that you will be busy at the time a show airs. Manual recordings: You can also record shows and movies live if you don't have time to schedule them in advance. This is a great option if you see a show that you want to watch but don't know if it will be available to record later.

You can also record shows and movies live if you don't have time to schedule them in advance. This is a great option if you see a show that you want to watch but don't know if it will be available to record later. Replays: You can watch replays of shows and movies that have already aired. This is a great option if you missed a show or want to watch it again.

You can watch replays of shows and movies that have already aired. This is a great option if you missed a show or want to watch it again. Skip commercials: You can skip commercials on recordings. This is a great way to save time and get to the good stuff.

You can skip commercials on recordings. This is a great way to save time and get to the good stuff. Multi-screen viewing: You can watch your recordings on up to three devices at the same time. This is a great option if you have a big family or if you want to watch a show with friends.

Conclusion

Overall, YouTube TV is a great way to catch up on your favorite shows and movies. It is unlimited, cloud-based, and offers a variety of features that make it easy to use.

Advertisement

YouTube TV is one of the few streaming services that offers unlimited DVR storage space. This means that you can record as many shows and movies as you want without having to worry about running out of space.

ALSO READ: How to Delete Apps From iCloud