How to Record Your Screen on an iPhone

There are some instances where you want to record your screen on your iPhone. Screen recording has been useful these days to capture meetings so that you can recall the process. Taking a screenshot on an iPhone is quite easy, but for novice users, recording a screen on your iPhone can be challenging.

Here is a guide to help you to record the screen on your iPhone.

How to record screen on an iPhone:

To screen record on your iPhone, you need to add the Screen Recording control to the Control Center. Here are the steps:

1. Open the Settings app on the iPhone. It looks like a gear.

2. Click on the Control Center.

3. Tap on the + button at the top right corner.

4. Scroll down and search for Screen Recording and click it.

5. You will now see the Screen Recording control in the Control Center.

6. To start a screen recording, open the Control Center and click on the Screen Recording control.

7. You will see a three-second countdown before the recording starts. If you want to record audio from your microphone, tap on the Microphone button in Control Center before you start the recording.

8. To stop a screen recording, swipe down from the top of the screen to open the Control Center.

9. Click on the red Stop button in the Screen Recording control. Your screen recording will be saved to the Photos app.

How to Edit Your Screen Recording on an iPhone

There may be some moments in screen recording which you would want to edit or make some changes in. Here are the steps on how to edit your screen recording on an iPhone:

1. Open the Photos app on your iPhone.

2. From the gallery, click on the screen recording that you want to edit.

3. Tap on the Edit button in the upper-right corner of the screen.

4. To apply a filter to the video, tap on the Filters button and then select the desired filter.

5. When you are finished editing, tap on the Done button in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Note:

You can also edit your screen recording using a third-party video editing app.

How to Cut and Trim Video on iPhone

If you wish to cut and trim the video on iPhone to shorten it or remove unwanted images or create new videos from multiple clips. To cut and trim a video on your iPhone, you can use the Photos app and follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Photos app and find the video you want to edit.

2. Tap on the video to select it.

3. Click on the Edit button in the upper-right corner of the screen.

4. A video editing toolbar will appear at the bottom of the screen.

5. Use the two sliders on the toolbar to set the start and end times of the trimmed video.

6. To preview the trimmed video, tap on the Play button in the toolbar.

7. When you're content with the trimmed video, tap on the Done button in the upper-right corner of the screen.

8. Tap on the Save button to save the trimmed video.

Note:

You can also choose to save the trimmed video as a new clip. To do this, tap on the Save Video as New Clip button in the upper-right corner of the screen.

How to Edit Color and Lighting

You can adjust the brightness of a video to make it brighter or darker. There are many ways to edit color and lighting in video. Here are a few common methods:

1. Open the Photos app and find the video you want to edit.

2. Click Edit in the upper-right corner of the screen.

3. Click Adjust at the bottom of the screen.

4. Under Color, you can adjust the Exposure, Highlights, Shadows, Contrast, Brightness, White Balance, Saturation, and Vibrance.

5. Under Light, you can adjust the Tone, Fade, and Warmth.

6. When you're finished editing, click Done in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

How to Add Filters

Filters can be used to make your video look more dramatic, playful, or even nostalgic and add a creative touch to your video. Filters can be used to add a unique style or personality to your videos. Here are the steps to add filters to photos on an iPhone:

1. Open the Photos app on your iPhone.

2. Click on the video that you want to add a filter to.

3. Tap Edit in the top right corner.

4. Click Filters in the bottom toolbar.

5. Scroll through the filters and tap the one you want to use.

6. To adjust the intensity of the filter, drag the slider.

7. Tap Done in the top right corner when you're finished.

Once you've added a filter to a video, you can always remove it by tapping Edit, then clicking Reset.

How to Crop a Video on iPhone

To crop a video on an iPhone, you can use the Photos app. Cropping a video can help to improve its composition and make it more visually appealing. You can also crop a video to change its aspect ratio so that it can be uploaded to social media. To crop a video on iPhone, you can use the Photos app. Here's how:

1. Open the Photos app and find the video you want to crop.

2. Click Edit in the top right corner.

3. Click the Crop-Rotate icon at the bottom of the Edit screen.

4. Once in Crop mode, touch and hold one of the video's corners. Then begin dragging the border inwards, to the desired point. Repeat with any other corner until you've finished cropping.

5. Tap Done in the bottom-right corner. This saves the crop.

No matter which method you choose, cropping videos on iPhone is a great way to change the look and feel of your videos.

Conclusion:

There are different ways to record your screen on an iPhone. The easiest way is to use the Screen Recording feature. This feature allows you to record everything that happens on your screen, including audio. No matter which method you choose, recording your screen on iPhone is a great way to share your work, troubleshoot problems, or create tutorials. The steps mentioned above will help you to record video on your iPhone easily.

