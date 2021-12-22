How to record your screen on your Android device?

Android as an OS has been giving users a whole lot of sleek features like Multi-window, Password manager and more for quite some time. You all are well aware that you can take a picture (screenshot) phone's screen. After you capture your screen, you can view, edit, and share the image. Android Natively supports the screenshot feature with the traditional button combination of Pressing the Power and Volume down buttons at the same time. But with different OEMs and devices, there is also some secondary method to do the very same. These are basically more convenient and faster to do.

For example On pixel devices and many phones with pure Android, there is a shortcut to swipe up and screenshot from the recent menu. On OEMs like Xiaomi, OnePlus there are options for Swiping with three fingers across the screen or swiping from the edge of the screen for a screenshot. Adding to that many OEMs provide the customised option to enable a hotkey or gesture for taking a screenshot say like swipe with two fingers, swipe left with two fingers, double-tap the home button and many more

But How to record the screen of your device? As you all are well aware Screen Recording allows users to record their screen, which records the content you are doing on your android device and saves it in a video form which can be later shared. Screen recording is helpful for various purposes like tutorials, how-tos etc.

If you need to record the screen on your computer, you can use the Game Bar in Windows or the screenshot tool in macOS. The Screen Recording feature is available on Apple devices, but what about Android?

Devices with Android 11 and above can natively record their screen with the following steps:

Swipe down twice from the top of your screen.

Tap Screen record.

You might need to swipe right to find it.

If it's not there, tap Edit and drag Screen record to your Quick Settings.

Choose what you want to record and tap Start. The recording begins after the countdown.

To stop recording, swipe down from the top of the screen and tap the Screen recorder notification.

With a few exceptions, the screen recording process is largely the same across devices. To access your quick settings options, pull down the notification shade from the top of the screen. Allow the device to record the screen by tapping the Screen Recorder icon (you might have to edit the default icons that appear). Decide whether or not you want any sounds recorded. When you press the Start recording button, a countdown begins before a toolbar appears on the screen and the recording begins.

A screen recorder for Google's mobile OS was introduced in Android 11, but some devices from Samsung, LG, and OnePlus running Android 10 have their own versions of the feature. Those with older devices can turn to a third-party app. The third-party screen recorder also provides some additional features depending on the device hardware and software. Some key features include setting the resolution and frame rate of your recording like 720p at 24, 30,60,80 or 120 fps or 4K at 30 or 60 fps. Some allow you to select the video format of your recording like MP4, AVC, MOV or MKV with codec support like H.264 or HEVC(H.265) etc

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.