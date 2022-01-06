How to Recover and See Deleted Instagram Posts?

When you erase something, it usually vanishes. Instagram, on the other hand, saves all of your stuff even after you delete it, so there's a chance you'll be able to recover it. Instagram released the long-awaited Recently Deleted feature in February 2021, which allows a user to view and retrieve deleted posts. Extra verifications are also included in the new functionality to prevent hackers from permanently deleting or restoring deleted posts.

How to Recover Recently Deleted Posts on Instagram

Deleted photos, videos, reels, IGTV videos, and stories are immediately erased from your account and placed in the Recently Deleted section. Stories that have been deleted but are not in your archive will remain in the folder for up to 24 hours. After 30 days, everything else will be immediately destroyed.

During those 30 days, navigate to Settings > Account > Recently Deleted on the latest version of the Instagram app to access your deleted content. You can either restore it or completely erase it from there. Read the following steps to know how you can access the ‘Recently Deleted’ folder on Instagram.

Download the most recent version of Instagram from Google Play or the App Store

Once you've launched the app, go over to your Profile

Tap the hamburger menu in the upper right corner to go over to Settings

Select Account from the drop-down menu and choose the new Recently Deleted option

You'll notice your recently deleted content on the screen

Then, at the top of the screen, hit the three dots icon, then tap the post you wish to retrieve

You can now choose to permanently delete or retrieve the post. To get your deleted posts back, tap Restore

You must first authenticate that you are the one who is restoring for security reasons. Your phone number or email address will receive a one-time password (OTP)

Finally, enter the code into the box and click the Confirm button.

With these steps, you can simply recover your deleted Instagram posts or stories.

Your deleted post will appear on your profile once you've completed the steps. If you shared a storey less than 24 hours ago, it will appear on your profile and be viewable by others; otherwise, you can locate it in the Stories Archive folder.

