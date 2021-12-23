How to reset an Apple Macbook Air; Guide to factory reset your Mac device

If you are using an Apple Macbook Air, then you should know how to factory reset your device. You will have to reset your device to the factory settings if you are planning to upgrade it or sell it to someone else. The factory reset wipes all the files from the device and reinstalls macOS in it. This process makes the device ready for the new owner and also it makes sure that any of your sensitive information is not shared with anyone else. Here we have a complete guide to factory reset an Apple macbook Air, so read the story till the end.

Steps to reset an Apple Macbook Air

You will have to hold down the ‘Command’ and ‘R’ keys and turn on the device. Leave the keys when the Apple logo pops up on the screen. Select the ‘Disk Utility’ option and tap on ‘Continue’. Now select your preferred language and press continue. Select the startup disk from the sidebar and press the ‘Erase’ option. Once you have chosen a name for the disk that was erased, press on the ‘Mac OS Extended(Journaled) option and then tap on erase. Now exit the window after pressing the ‘Done’ option. Connect to Wi-Fi on the top right-hand corner if you haven’t done it before. Select ‘Reinstall macOS’ option and tap on ‘Continue’. A pop-up window will appear on the screen, press on ‘Continue’. Read the ‘Software License Agreement’ and tap on ‘Agree’. Now choose the boot disk and click on the ‘Install’ option. The first step of installation will begin and the computer will restart and continue installing.

Things to do before you factory reset your MacBook Air

The above mentioned steps will help you to factory reset your Apple Macbook Air; however, there are a few things that need to be done before resetting the device to factory settings.

Back-up your Apple MacBook Air Sign-out of iCloud Sign-out of iTunes Sign-out of iMessages Unpair Bluetooth devices

