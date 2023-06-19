Keeping a password for entering into your Mac is not quite exceptional and forgetting that password can become circumstantial. Many times, it is obvious that you might use an extra or less character or keep the caps locked on while putting a password and it shows you an error. Moreover, you are failing to fulfill the answers to the security questions. Don't brainstorm in that situation and go through this article rather. I will explain how to reset the password on your Mac.

How to Reset Password on Mac with Apple ID

It is obvious that you might try several times to log in with your somewhat botched-up login id into your Mac. These multiple tryouts would definitely keep the eyebrows up of your Mac system. As a result, it would provide you a chance to reset your system password using your Apple ID. You have to utilize the chance by following the steps mentioned below :

In the opened-up dialog box, you will see a line asking for your Apple ID. Besides that, there will be an arrow. Click on that.

2. In the next window, you will see a box for entering the password. Put your designated Apple ID and password in the consecutive boxes.

3. Click on the Enter.

4. On the screen, you will see a message asking for restarting your Mac device.

5. Press the Restart button to continue.

6. Now set your new password and log in after restarting your computer.

7. Your new password is now successfully set.

Reset Mac Password with Another Admin Account

This method may only work if you have multiple admin accounts on your Mac. In that situation, you will be able to log in through another admin account. So make sure first that you have multiple accounts saved on your Mac. Then you should proceed with the following methods :

First, find the Apple logo at the leftmost corner of the menu bar. Click on that. From the drop-down list, scroll down and click on the System Preferences. In the window of system preferences, in the bottom-left corner, you will find the Users & Groups icon. Tap on that.

4. There is a lock icon at the bottom left corner in the Users & Groups. Click on that to unlock the settings.

5. In the prompt box, you have to put your Mac Password and click Unlock.

6. There can be multiple users' accounts saved on your Mac and you have to select the account of which you want to reset the password. Click on the Reset Password option.

7. In the new box, you have to put the new password for two consecutive boxes and create a new password hint for the crisis times.

8. After filling in these boxes, click on the Change Password and your new password will be saved.

9. Now log in with the new password.

How to Reset Mac Password with FileVault

The FileVault Recovery key is used extensively to reset the password on your Mac.

If you don't have an idea of the FileVault Recovery key, it is a 24-character long string consisting of numbers and letters. It is different from the Mac Recovery key where the string is 28 characters long. Though that Recovery key is also used to reset the password for your Apple ID.

The FileVault Recovery key is generated on its own when the FileVault encryption is set up on your Mac. The setup of this key can be confirmed by the message on the screen, 'A recovery key has been set.'

Still, you may only be able to see this recovery key if you select the option of creating a recovery key without using your iCloud account.

There will be two options in Privacy & Security for unlocking the disk.

If you opt for allowing your iCloud account to unlock your disk, the recovery key will be attached to your iCloud account. It will not be stored as a different file and in the iCloud interface, you won't be able to see that.

If you want to create a recovery key without attaching the iCloud account, a recovery key of 24 characters will be generated and you will be able to save it in a safe place. This is actually the FileVault Recovery key and you have to save it in a place you can recollect.

This is the initial section about the FileVault Recovery key. Now come to the application of that key in the following steps.

First, you have to press the option to reset using your recovery key. Put your FileVault Recovery key in the designated box. Now put in your new password information. After that, click the Reset Password.

Reset Mac Password in Recovery Mode

This method can be termed as the last stage when you don't have any of the options like the password hint, or can't log in through another admin account. Further, let's suppose you don't have an Apple ID also. In such a complex situation, you can use the recovery mode to reset the password on your Mac. There will be three different methods based on the system character.

For Intel-based Mac:

Click on the Apple in the top-left corner in the Menu bar. Select the Restart button. Now press and hold on to the combination keys of the Command and R keys. Press until the start-up sound of Mac and the Apple logo appears on your Mac.

For Mac with Apple silicon

Press and hold the power button for turning on your Mac. Press and hold the button until you see the start-up options appear on the screen. Now click on the Options. You can check it by the Gears icon and subsequently, click on the Continue button. Now on the screen, you have to select a user and you have to put in the administrator password. Next, you have to follow the instructions that appear on the screen.

By these steps, the boot option will be generated on your Mac. Now for macOS 10.15, you can follow the consecutive procedures stated below :

You have activated the boot option by holding the 'Command +R' button with the power button. Now if you see the loading bar appears on the screen, then release the keys. Click on the Disc Utilities and tap on Continue. Now select the Utilities and go for the Terminal. You have to enter 'reset password' and press the Return option. In the box, only the small words are eligible to be put. Select the system type and the user account.

7. After it, select the account you want to change the password to use 'Select the User Account'.

8. Now you have to put the new password twice in the designated spaces.

9. Now enter the 'Password Hint'. It should be related to the new password and easy to remember.

10. Select the Save option.

11. Now, click the Ok option.

12. For restarting your Mac, click on the Apple icon and shut down the system.

13. Restart the system with the new password for login.

Forgetting or missing passwords is not an exceptional issue and you should not be worried in the first place due to that. In the above parts, the methods have been discussed for every situation. The FileVault Recovery key is something not to be missed. The 24-character string is not easy to find. Therefore, you should keep it remembered and do remember the new password you set for your Mac. You can change the password many times and this article will help you every time.