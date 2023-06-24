How to Reset The Modem

The modem(modulator-demodulator) works based on the waves' reflection principles. In the case of wireless transmission, various surfaces in the surroundings have worked as the medium for reflection. For every user, there comes a designated Internet Protocol (IP) address which helps in making the connection from the hub to the users. Resetting factory settings would renew this IP address and remove all the custom settings on your router. Resetting factory settings on your modem may help the modem in a new start. Let's chip in then with the specified methods for it.

When to reset the modem

The most effective time for resetting the modem would be when you can't undo some changes in settings you have created on your modem. In such a situation, getting back the modem in its initial condition would be the duty.

If your modem is not working ok and you can assess that it is not a fault in the hardware, you may need to reset the modem to its factory settings.

Still, a reset might be the final solution, and rebooting once a month would do good for the functioning of a modem.

How to Reset a Router

Switch on your router first and plug it in with the power source. There is a reset button at the bottom or back of the router. You have to click and hold the Reset button for some instances.

4. Now, release the button.

5. The router will be active in a few seconds and the reboot process will be completed.

Still, before initiating this process, you have to check the presence of the Reset button on your modem. If there is no such button on your modem, then you have to take resort to another method, that is using the configuration web interface of your modem.

How to Reset Router From Configuration Page

In this method, you need to put up the IP address in your browser. Therefore, you need the IP address and the most general way of finding the IP address is by logging into the firmware of your router by any browser. But this may not give the exact address every time.

Rather, you can use the Command prompt option. In this situation, you have to type cmd in the Windows Search bar. It will open the Command Prompt. In the Command prompt, type ipconfig and hit the Enter button. It will open up a list of hardware and connection properties. Among the different options, you will have to find the Default Gateway.

This option stays under the IPv4 and IPv6 addresses. These addresses come from the Ethernet adapter and Wireless LAN adapter.

In systems, you can also find the IP address by going through the options. The options can be consecutively like this :

Settings >Network & Internet >Status >View hardware and connection properties.

It is applicable to Windows 10. For Windows 11, you should follow the methods :

Settings > Network & internet> Advanced network settings >Hardware and connection properties

Now you can implement the method regarding the Configuration Page.

Put the IP address of your router in the designated box on the service provider's website. Now, you have to put the username and password in the concerned places. This username and password are basically set by the manufacturer of the modem. You can find it printed on the modem.

3. After entering the system function, you will find out the System or System Tools.

4. In the System or System Tools, you have to check on the Restore or Reset option.

5. After this, you have to click OK to confirm the step.

6. By this, the modem will start to reboot.

If Rebooting Doesn't Work

There are multiple ways even after rebooting doesn't work on your modem.

The first and foremost step should be to check the connection of the modem after the rebooting process. Remember to check that the network cable of the broadband service provider is connected to the Wide Area Network(WAN) port of the modem. In the case of a separate modem and router, you have to check if the network cable is connected to the Internet and the WAN port should be connected to the modem. Now, an Ethernet cable should be connected to the Ethernet port of the modem whereas the WAN port on the router should also be connected.

Reconfiguring your router

The TP-Link router can be used as an example to show the reconfiguration process. In the case of other routers, processes are also of a similar kind.

Look for the login ID and password, the IP address of the router printed on the back of the router. Open your web browser and put the IP of the router in the search box of the browser. After opening the homepage of the service provider, put the default login address (if you have not changed the credentials). By this, you will arrive at the Router Setup page or you have to open the Quick Setup option.

5. Now you have to specify the type of connection you are using on your modem. It can be one of Dynamic IP, PPPoE, or Static. If you can't specify the type, then you can opt for Auto-Detect.

6. Click on the Next option and follow the steps accordingly.

After detecting the connection type, now you have to reconfigure the modem.

Open the Wireless Configuration Page or choose the Wireless tab. Now, you have to finalize the transmission mode among 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz, or both of the modes.

3. Select the name of the wireless network.

4. Choose the WiFi Protected Access as WPA2 - PSK and put the password.

5. Now, specify the channel settings as Auto or default and configure the SSID broadcast.

What is more necessary - reboot or reset?

To decide the necessity of the reset or reboot, you have to assess the usefulness of those two functions. You should also check on the changes these processes may bring to your wireless network.

Rebooting the router may bring the following changes into your system :

It helps in resolving the ongoing conflicts with the modem. It eases the load of the memory. It clears the issues regarding the IP address. It accepts the best channels to set up the connection. It reforms the public ID address.

On the other hand, resetting brings out the following change :

It clears all the saved settings or channels and changes the interface to the default or factory settings.

Therefore from these characteristics, you can decide the need to either reset or reboot the router.

How often should I reset my router?

Resetting the router would clear all the saved settings or materials in the router as well as various junk or malware can also be cleaned. Therefore, resetting your router should come as the last resort for your problem as it will delete all the saved materials. You should apply the reset option when you notice any of the following :

Before disposing of or selling the router. If it stops functioning after a system update. If the router is infected by malware. If it does not respond to password-changing requests.

From the above factors, you can guess that you can not apply resetting requests more often. Therefore, if you see an utmost need, then you should apply a resetting option.

Resetting the modem or router may bring the system to a brand-new state. But it should not be applied more often as it clears all the saved properties of the system. Rebooting may help with most of the issues. Therefore, you should check the properties of both the procedures. In the case of resetting the modem, this article will help in the process.

You can also upgrade your system if both the rebooting or resetting do not help your purpose. Through this update, the system may work in a more reformed way and security gaps can also be filled in.