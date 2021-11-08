How to Resolve Call of Duty: Vanguard Packet Burst Issue

After the official release, Call of Duty: Vanguard is already being played by players around the world. Some players are loving the battles in Call of Duty: Vanguard, but several of them are having packet burst troubles while playing the game. This indicates that they are experiencing packet loss, resulting in latency and rubber banding. Those trying to grind the multiplayer experience will undoubtedly find this to be a major issue.

In online gaming, packet burst is a prevalent problem. It occurs when the game either receives a large amount of data at once or none at all. One approach to spot Packet Burst in Vanguard is to look for the three overlapping boxes that notify you about it. You'll also notice that the colour of the icon varies, with orange being less harsh and red making the game impossible to play.

Activision will undoubtedly want to address these concerns and enhance the Call of Duty: Vanguard servers. Players will have to wait until then to try some of the different solutions available by tweaking with the game settings or their WiFi.

How to resolve the packet burst issue

Packet Burst and associated packet loss difficulties arise when a player's network has problems communicating to the Call of Duty: Vanguard servers. This could be due to overburdened servers, slow internet, or might be a game problem. There may be a problem with the game if you only suffer packet bursts while playing Call of Duty Vanguard and not while playing any other game.

The first step you should do is ensure that your internet connection is stable. If this is not the case, contact your broadband provider for assistance.

If you're using Wi-Fi, try switching to a wired ethernet connection and pausing any downloads you're doing to prevent wasting bandwidth. This effectively addresses a number of root causes of packet bursts, including defective routers, Wi-Fi packet management techniques, and port settings.

You might also try going into the Settings and turning off "On-demand Texture Streaming." After that, go to the Graphics tab and scroll down to "On-demand Texture Streaming." This is not a definite fix, but it has worked for some gamers, and they can now enjoy the game without any problems.

If you're using a VPN, make sure it's turned off because it'll link you to a location that's not yours, causing ping and lag problems.

Uninstalling and reinstalling Call of Duty: Vanguard should be your last resort. Then, with your fingers crossed, restart your console or PC. After altering the "On-Demond Texture Streaming" setting, you'll want to restart it anyhow.

