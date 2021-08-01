How to restrict people from adding you to random WhatsApp groups

WhatsApp is one of the most used instant messaging apps globally, which comes with an array of features including video calls, voice calls, voice messages, payment gateway, group video calls, group messages, and a lot more. WhatsApp groups are widely used for being in touch with your friends and family, it is also used for marketing products, spreading awareness, promoting businesses, and a lot more. But if someone keeps on adding you to random groups and revealing your numbers to strangers. Yes! We too hate such people but don’t worry, we get you the best ways that will help you to stop getting added to random groups without your permission.

How to avoid getting added to random WhatsApp groups

WhatsApp comes with a setting that will seek your permission before getting added to a group and reveal your contact number. You can tweak the privacy settings of WhatsApp and stop people from adding you to random groups. The setting will allow you to customize who can add you to a group, by default it's on “Everyone” but you can choose “Only Contact” which will allow only your contacts to add you to any group. Here are the steps which you can follow to tweak the settings.

First, open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

You need to click the three dots menu at the top right corner of your phone.

Click on the Settings option.

Now head to the Privacy Settings.

Select Group.

You can see that the default settings are on “Everyone”.

Change it to ‘My Contacts', or ‘My Contacts Except' anything as per your requirement.

Once you select the option save it and you are good to go.

Now no one will be able to add you to any random group without your permission except your contacts. You can follow these simple steps to keep your privacy intact and restrict random people to add you to any group just because they have your number.