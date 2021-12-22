How to Retrieve Deleted Text Messages in Your Android Smartphone

Even in the age of WhatsApp and other messaging applications, the value of simple text messages remains the same, as many important details about banks, network operators, and other businesses are sent via SMS. We've all had the gut-wrenching experience of accidentally deleting a text message only to discover later that it was vital. We may delete essential text messages by mistake or lose all of them after a factory reset, system crash, Android upgrade, rooting, or other procedure. Despite the fact that there is no recycling bin on an Android phone and no undo button to undelete text messages, text messages can be recovered after they have been erased.

Retrieve deleted texts back from a Google backup

Most Android phones are set up to back up to Google Drive regularly. You might be able to recover your device to recoup the deleted text messages if your phone creates automatic Google backups.

Although if you had a recent backup of the text before you erased it, please remember that this is a "nuclear" option: You'll have to restore the whole backup after resetting the phone to factory settings; there's no option to pick and choose. This is a time-consuming method that may result in the loss of data created after the backup you're restoring.

To see if you have a backup, follow these steps:

Open the Google Drive app on your mobile device.

At the top left of the screen, tap the three horizontal lines. Tap "Backups" on the menu.

Tap your backup if you see a section called "This device."

Locate the entry for SMS on the information page and verify the last backup date. You might consider resetting your phone and restoring it from this backup if it's before the date you erased the text message.

Retrieve deleted messages with the help of recovery software

If you don't want to reset your phone to recover deleted text messages, there are other options. On your PC, try using recovery software. Only use this method if you have a pressing need to recover a deleted text. Software for data recovery can be costly, and there is no assurance that it will work.

If you're unfamiliar with the technology behind the procedure, recovery software can be dangerous. Some solutions may necessitate root access to your smartphone, which means the software would have complete control over your device. Before you proceed, do your research and make sure the programme is from a respected company.

Step 1: Set your phone to flight mode. This will stop your phone from getting any new data, which may overwrite the erased messages.

Step 2: Save the recovery programme to your computer. Any text message recovery software should be used at your own risk.

Step 3: Switch on USB Debugging. Your device and desktop will be able to communicate with each other as a result of this. Depending on your Android smartphone, the steps below may differ.

Go to the Settings menu

Select About Phone from the menu

Information on Software

Tap the Build Number several times until you see that Developer Mode is enabled

Return to the Settings page

Select Developer Options from the menu

Step 4: Enable USB Debugging Follow the on-screen instructions after starting the recovery programme. Your phone will be prompted to be connected. Follow the directions on the screen.

Get in touch with your network operator

This isn't always a solution, but it's still information that could be useful in some situations. Many cellphone companies, it turns out, keep your text messaging records and other data for long periods of time. The only issue is that they are unlikely to provide that information to you simply because you erased something by accident. Some carriers, on the other hand, may work with the police if necessary. These businesses have aided users who have run into legal issues, as these texts could be used as evidence in a court of law.

