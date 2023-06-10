How to Rotate The Computer Screen

Computer screens can be flipped due to ease of use or sometimes, by mistake. If your job is related to designing or graphics, you may need to rotate the screen as per your choice. The horizontal orientation of the screen may help you in processing long-lined coding or watching long lines in full-view mode. There can be accidental issues also if you flip the screen by any mistake. In such a case, you need to make it straight by rotating the screen. These can be explained as needed. In the following piece, I would explain the related methods.

How to Rotate or Flip Your Screen on a Windows 10 PC

The following methods are applicable to the latest version of Windows 10. So make sure that your Windows-enabled device is thoroughly updated with the latest version of Windows 10. Apart from that, just follow the instructions consecutively :

Launch the home screen and right-click in a blank space on the desktop screen. A dial-up box would appear with a number of options. Among the options, click on Display Settings.

3. A new window showing the options of Display would appear. You would find the option of Display orientation on the lower side of the screen.

4. There would be a number of choices when you will be clicking on the downward arrow of the Display orientation. The default choice is landscape. Apart from that, there are choices like reverse landscape, portrait, and reverse portrait. Basically, those are reverse and portrait and their flipped state.

5. Now, you have to tap on the 'Keep Changes' button to save the changes. You can also get back to the previous orientation choice also by clicking on the Revert option. As per the set values in the hardware, if you don't opt for any of the choices, the orientation will be reverted to the previous set of choices in 15 seconds.

6. You can also press the Esc button from your keyboard to revert to the previous screen orientation.

How to Rotate Screen With Keyboard Shortcuts

You can also use your keyboard to rotate the screen according to your choice. This is another form of keyboard shortcut where a combination of keys is used to give the input. Though in every personal computer, this support may not be available. This kind of service is provided by Intel graphics drivers on computers. You can expect this kind of facility in the higher versions of computers and Windows.

You can also verify the working of the shortcut keys for screen rotation in your computer. Just right-click on the blank space on the desktop and select Intel Graphics Settings. From there, you have to click on the Options and Support option and go to the Hot Key Manager. In the prompt box, you can notice the shortcuts for screen rotation. If you don't see those, then the support is not available on your desktop.

Many times we face such issues where the display of our personal desktop or laptops flips. It can be the result of accidentally pressing the shortcut keys.

Click and press the Ctrl + Alt +Up arrow. Continuous pressing and holding the combination of these keys would rotate the screen in your computer in its default position. The default position is the horizontal position of the screen in the computer. Now if you want to rotate the screen 180 degrees or upside-down, you have to click on the Ctrl +Alt+Down arrow from your keyboard. There are also arrangements of rotating the screen beyond that also or bringing to the previous situation from the already rotated screen. As an example, you can hold and press the Ctrl +Alt+Left arrow. It may rotate the screen for 270 degrees even.

4. For moving your screen to 90 degrees, this time you have to hold and press the Right arrow in place of the Left arrow in the combination. The combination would be the Ctrl +Alt +Right arrow.

How to indispose automatic screen rotation in Windows 10

In the Windows 10 or higher version, there is available automatic screen rotation in case of convertible personal computers or tablets. In these kinds of devices, the screen rotates as per the orientation of the whole device. In all kinds of situations, this alignment may not be feasible to be used. Therefore, you should lock the automatic screen rotation facility in your device for the greater good. The methods are in following :

1. Launch the Action Center by tapping on the notification logo at the lower right corner of the home screen. You may also use the shortcut key, Windows +A.

2. Tap on the Rotation Lock from the quick action tile to steady the screen rotation in its current state. You can also unlock the screen rotation by tapping on the tile again.

3. You can also access the Rotation Lock option from the Settings option. From Settings, you have to go for the System option. Then, from the System option, you have to select the Display.

But remember, in certain situations, automatic screen rotation may not be possible due to the absence of a built-in accelerometer design. You won't find the concerned option on your Windows-enabled device. There are many personal computers where the screen can be detached from the keyboard. In this condition, the Rotation Lock tile would show a gray color.

A rotation Lock is not present in the laptops as the screen of the laptop does not rotate with the change in orientation.

Therefore, before trying to stop the automatic, you should be sure about certain things such as the Intel Graphics settings and the presence of the Accelerometer. In the system, the automatic choice is set as default and if you forget to save your choice regarding the screen rotation, the system itself reverts to the previous choice and saves it as the final. Therefore, snippets like these and the ultimate rotation stopping have been added to the article. Next time, if you want to give this process a try, please go through this article once.