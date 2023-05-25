QR stands for Quick response. It has been commonly used nowadays for online payment, to show product information, in restaurants to show online menus, log-in apps, and many more. It is very easy to scan a QR code using mobile phones and allows you to access websites or make payments in just one go.

Here is a guide to explain how to scan a QR code.

It is simple to scan QR code on an iPhone due to uniformity in operation across several iOS versions which offers ease to scan using the phone's camera. Here's a thorough manual to make scanning QR Codes with iOS simpler for you.

1. Open the iPhone Camera app: From the lock screen, swipe left to swiftly access the camera app. Alternatively, you can swipe down from the centre of your home screen and type "Camera" into the top-right search bar.

2. To scan the QR code, simply point your iPhone at it. Make sure that the QR code can be read in the app from all four corners.

3. A pop-up banner and a yellow QR code icon will both appear at the bottom right corner after you successfully scan the QR code, as well as a pop-up banner above it.

4. Tap the QR icon or pop-up banner in the bottom right corner of the app. Before pressing on the banner, be sure you know what it does because doing so will instantly take you to the website, launch the app, or carry out another action.

5. If the banner or QR code is not visible on the screen, then make sure that you have enabled Scan QR Codes in iPhone settings.

6. By selecting Settings > Camera and Toggle on the Scan QR Codes option.

7. If you are still unable to see the pop-up banner or QR code icon,then take a snapshot of the QR code and open it in the Photos app.

8. After that, tap the Live Browse Link, which is represented by three lines in a box in the bottom right corner. The pop-up banner should then show after you tap the QR code.

Androids give features to scan a QR code easily, however, the method for scanning QR Codes varies depending on the model of your phone. While some models still require a QR Code app, some can scan QR Codes directly with their cameras.

Here's a guide for how to scan a QR code on an Android Phone for different models.

1. Open the Camera. By sliding up from the bottom of your screen, you can access the camera. Another option is to type "Camera" into the search box on your home screen.

2. To scan the QR code, simply point your Android device at it. Make sure the QR code is visible in the viewfinder from all four corners. You should notice a pop-up banner appear if your Android version is 8 or later.

3. Click the pop-up banner. Before pressing on the banner, confirm what it does because doing so will forward you to the website, app launcher, or any other platform.

4. Google Lens can be used in its place if the banner doesn't show up. The Lens icon, which resembles a circle inside of colorful intermittent circumference may appear on your screen. It's also possible that you'll need to select Lens by tapping Modes (or More) in the bottom-right corner of the app. Then, insert the QR code into the white spaces between the lines, and scan it by tapping the magnifying glass icon.

5. On some phones, you can access Google Lens by holding a QR code, and then a multi-colored spinning wheel appears on the screen. Once the pop-up banner is visible above the QR code, tap it.

6. If the Google lens is not functioning properly, then check the settings. You can check your Android's General settings or the app's Camera settings. From there enabled Google Lens suggestions.

7. The QR code Scanner may not work on an Android 7 or an earlier version of the operating system, and if it is the case, click on Google Assistant,or press the Home button at the bottom of your device (or the line at the bottom of your screen) to find out. After that, say "open Google Lens" by tapping the Google Lens icon or by selecting the microphone icon.

Conclusion

It is very easy to scan a QR code. Smartphones have the accessibility to read the QR code using the camera, Google lens, and by installing third-party QR code scanners. One always has to be attentive as to what code he/she is scanning and only scan using trusted platforms as it involves the usage of the camera of your device.