How to Schedule a Text Message on an iPhone

On iPhone, you can’t schedule a text message if you’re using iMessage as this app lacks the quality of sending any message later. But, still scheduling a text message is possible on iPhone. Scheduling a text message can help you from the extra headache of remembering the time and sending the message. By scheduling, you can leave it to the disposal of settings and your message will be sent. Before jumping into the process, remember that it is not as straightforward as it collects to be in the case of Android devices. So follow up the process carefully in later sections.

What is a Scheduled Text Message at Work?

Scheduled text messages define those messages that do not need manual sending as these messages are meant to be automatically sent at a preferred time. This type of message can be used to give the targeted ones a reminder or wish them something. You can set any number of individuals from your contact list to the list of recipients of scheduled text messages.

In the service field, scheduled text messages are considered automated reminders by which you can remind a certain party about their necessary work on the concerned day. You can also send motivational messages to engage with your colleagues or employees on better terms.

Process of Scheduling a Text on iPhone

Delivering the Process to Schedule a Text on iPhone Using the Shortcuts App

One of the most preferred ways to schedule a text on iPhone using the Shortcuts app. You don't need to install this app from external sources as this app is pre-installed on your iPhone(if you're using iOS 13 or an updated version then that). The process of scheduling a text message using the Shortcuts app might seem to you complicated. So, follow the steps carefully.

Advertisement

Tap on the Shortcuts app on your iPhone to open it Select the Automation placed at the bottom of the phone screen.

3. To customize the automation, you need to click on the option of Create Personal Automations. If there's already a personal automation active then from the upper right corner of the screen, you need to click on the + sign and tap on the option of Create Personal Automation.

4. In New Automation, choose the Time of Day option.

5. Set the time for sending the text message.

6. Now, select the Month option and set the date you want the message to be sent. After it, click on the Next button.

7. After all this, in the prompted screen, select the Add Action option.

8. In finalizing through the Actions menu, select a contact in the Send Message part and click the Next button.

9. Now, create the message in the Message space and click the Next option.

10. Before finally setting the message as per schedule, check the New Automation and if you're sure then give confirmation by clicking the option of Ask Before Running. You can also shut down the Ask Before Running option by toggling the button. In this way, you don't need to confirm the message every time and you'd be able to send the message as per the schedule.

11. Now, finally, click the Done option. Your message will be sent as per the schedule by the automation set in your iPhone.

Delivering the Process to Schedule a Text Message By Setting a Reminder on Your iPhone

The Reminders app can give you reminders about sending the text message. But remember this app can't send the text message on its own or you can't automate the whole process by using it. Now, let's follow the methods how it can help you in scheduling a text message :

Advertisement

Launch the Reminders app and click on the + sign from the top right corner of the main interface

2. Choose the Reminder from the list of options and type your message seen as to be scheduled to be sent later

3. Click on the Remind me on a day option and set the alarm via the Alarm option. Set the time and date from the available calendar function. This alarm is for the message to be sent by you.

4. Now, scroll down the screen and edit the Notes space and write the message you want to send on the scheduled date and time.

5. After completing the steps, click on the Done option.

On the selected date and time, you will get a reminder about sending the text message.

1. Tap on the notification to open the scheduled text fully.

2. Tap again on the text message if you don't see the icon of i in a circle. If it appears, then click on that and hop into the Notes part.

3. Now, hold the written text to get the context menu. When it appears, prefer to Select All and next, Copy.

4. Now paste the copied text in a new message template from the Message app and put the recipient. After it, send the message.

So, it is clear that the Reminders app helps to give you a timed alert for sending the scheduled message. The Notes part is an added advantage for keeping tabs on what to send.

Process of Sending a Delayed Text on iPhone

For sending a delayed text message on your iPhone, you should use a third-party application. Multiple apps are there to help you send one-time or recurring text messages as per your set schedule.

After assessing multiple points, the Carrier Messaging app can be proven as better. If you sync this app with the in-built message app of your iPhone then by this app, you can schedule your text message to be sent on a particular date and time. On the set date and time, you will get a notification about permitting the sending process. With access to the contact section in your iPhone, the sending process can be flawless.

Advertisement

You should remember that the apps in this category come with value-added services. So, to get the full service, you need to pay a few dimes. On the Carrier Messaging app, in the trial version, you can only have a few messages to send as per your schedule. In the premium version, you can send unlimited messages as scheduled or delayed text.

Can Messages be Scheduled by iMessage?

By using the iMessage, you won't be able to schedule a message directly. To schedule any message, you need to use either the Reminders app or any third-party app such as Carrier Messaging. Otherwise, you can save a message as a draft on iMessage to send later but scheduling is not possible directly.

Conclusion

Using a third-party app for scheduling a message for later may hamper privacy. Therefore, before using any such app, you need to make sure that the app is safe. Apart from that, the Shortcut app is quite efficient in scheduling messages. If iOS 13 is not active on your iPhone, then you will need to install it as the Shortcut app is not available in the older versions.