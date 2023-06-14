How to Screen Recording on Mac

Screen recording may help you in recording a running video on your Mac-enabled device. In this running situation, you can record both the audio and video simultaneously. The purpose of it may vary based on the individual but from time to time, it may come as handy. Still, there should be an availing of a clear audio and video service. It would help in providing important assistance for various needs. In the following article, I would bring light on several methods that would help you in screen recording on Mac.

How to record your screen on Mac using the Screenshot toolbar

The screenshot toolbar may help you in screen recording parts of the entire screen or the entire screen in one go. Please go up with the following processes :

You may use the combination of the keys to initiate the process. These are basically the shortcut keys. You have to press the Command +Shift +5 keys on your keyboard. By pressing these keys, the screenshot toolbar will appear at the bottom of your Mac's screen. Now you can set your choice on recording the entire screen or selecting and recording a few parts of the screen. For that, you need to select Record Entire Screen. And for the second choice, you have to click on the Record Selected Portion. In the Record Selected Portion, you may be able to drag the cursor and resize the whole frame. You can also drag the wedge line box around the portions of the screen you want to record.

3. At the rightmost end of the toolbar, you will find the Record option. Click on that to record the video.

4. Now, on the top of the screen, you will find a square-shaped box with a circle icon. This option is for stopping the recording phenomenon. You may use the combination of the keys to stop the recording process and these keys are Command +Control +Esc keys.

How to record audio in screen recordings

The audio in screen recordings can be captured via the built-in microphone in your Mac system. Still, if you need a modern, state-of-the-art audio quality or editing service for your screen recordings on Mac then you have to install third-party applications or tools on your Mac.

There are several tools such as CleanShot X, Tape, and Caption that may help in providing such a service.

Dropshare can be exemplified in screen recording along with the voice. Before screen recording with this app, you have to click on the mic icon to record your audio along with the screen recording. After starting the mic recording, you may click on the red record button to record the screen. Therefore, both of the processes will go simultaneously.

You can download the Dropshare app by clicking on the following link: https://setapp.com/apps/dropshare

Rather than that, you may also use the Options button in the screenshot toolbar. This function will help you in recording voice or audio while recording the video. The Options button is multipurpose. It can help you in setting a timer for the video recording. You have to click on those time intervals to save your video.

How to Screen Record with Keyboard Shortcuts

The following tips would be effective for MacBook Pro with M2 chip, M2 MacBook Air, and MacOS Ventura. Therefore, before following the tips, make sure that you possess any of these systems.

There are several types of keyboard shortcuts that may help you in doing the work with the screen (either in the screenshot or in screen recordings) but the most apt will be the Command +Shift +5. This shortcut key was introduced for the first time in the 2018 version of MacOS Mojave.

After clicking on the keys, there will be a box appearing at the bottom of the screen. There will be three screenshot buttons that let you capture the capture whole screen or a newly opened up window or a portion of your screen.

Similarly, the video-recording buttons will help you in recording the entire screen or just a section of it. There, in the leftmost position is the cross button to close the whole panel.

On the right edge of the panel, you may find the Options button and it will help you in saving the recording or both the audio and video or set a timer in the recording.

The Capture at the right-most end will help you in showing the thumbnail for the currently captured screenshot or recording. You can turn it off as per your choice.

If the panel hinders you in the recording process such as selecting a particular block in the screen, you may drag it by its left edge and place it anywhere in the screen you want.

Though, as I have mentioned at the start of the point, the availability of keyboard shortcuts id solely depends on the model version of your Mac. In those models, the keyboard shortcuts won't take the necessary commands.

How to Screen Record Using QuickTime

QuickTime app comes pre-installed on your Mac system. In case you can't find the app on your Mac, you can download the app and install it on your system. The download link is pasted below: https://updates.cdn-apple.com/2019/cert/041-87747-20191017-832fa60d-2469-441c-adb3-2f6870fb3ad5/QuickTimePlayer7.6.6_SnowLeopard.dmg

In case it is pre-installed, you may find the app in the application folder. Open the app from there. Now you will find the File option in the Apple Menu Bar at the top of the screen. From the drop-down list, click on the New Screen Recording option.

4. After it, you may find the red button enclosed in a circle. You can click on the red button or click anywhere on the screen for starting the screen recording. You can also drag the button to a certain area on the screen to record that position particularly. You may find the lower-headed arrow icon with the red button. This will help you to record the audio by using an inbuilt microphone.

5. To stop the video recording, you have to click on the black square enclosed in the black circle in the Menu bar. You can also use the Command +Control +Esc combination to stop the recording.

6. After recording or stopping the recording, QuickTime will open the saved video automatically. You can edit the recording and save the edited video by clicking on the File menu. And save it in the QuickTime menu. There is also a shortcut option: Command + S keys.

Third-party screen recorders

How to screen record on MacBook and share with the team via Yac

Yac has been one of the third-party apps which may help in circulating the screen recordings with your team members and in exchanging ideas. Yac may help you async the messages with your team members. Yac may help in editing the screen recordings with voice memos. There are processes followed for achieving this :

Through the above processes, you can save the screen recordings. After that, you can edit the recording by adding voice. In Yac, you can change the settings of the screen recording via the rewind option. You can add voice messages in the app which may help in collaboration.

You can download the application from the mentioned link below: https://setapp.com/apps/yac

How to screen record for collaboration with Tape

The Tape has also been a similar kind of third-party application that lets you create a GIF consisting of several screen recordings. You may add voice-over, and visual highlights to come to a certain point. Therefore, you may guess that this app is also dedicated to teamwork. You can check the working process below :

In order to screen record on Mac using Tape, first, use the combination of Command +Shift +X. Due to that, you may get the list of the applications and select one from those to record. Now choose a video to be recorded from your screen and save it locally after the recording. As the app helps to sync, you can find the screen recording from the cloud of the app.

You can download the application from the mentioned link below:https://setapp.com/apps/tape

How to record a screen with OBS Studio

OBS Studio, a free, open-source third-party app helps in both recording and streaming of videos. It is easy to use. Therefore it can be used by specialists to beginners. Let's look at the working process :

Download the app from the following link:

https://cdn-fastly.obsproject.com/downloads/obs-studio-29.1.2-macos-x86_64.dmg

2. After downloading the app, install and launch it on your Mac.

3. For setting up the video, click on the Sources option first.

4. In the same window, click on the icon option.

5. In the bar in the lower part of the screen, you will find the Display Capture button. Click on that.

6. Now explain the sources and click on the Ok button

7. Audio is attached automatically from the built-in microphone. External audio sources can also be attached if the need arises.

8. Select Start Recording to begin the screen recording on Mac.

9. Now clicking on the Stop button, you may stop the recording.

Screen recording can be utilized in various ways and following methods to do it may always be worth it. Before that, you have to make sure that your Mac comes from an updated version. This idea may help you to implement the above-mentioned processes.