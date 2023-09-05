How to See Passwords in Chrome

Chrome is a popular web browser that offers a number of features to help users stay safe and secure online. One of these features is the ability to save passwords for websites that you visit frequently. This can save you time and hassle when logging in to websites, but it also means that your passwords are stored in Chrome.

It is important to note that storing your passwords in Chrome is not as secure as using a password manager. A password manager is a software application that can help you generate and store strong passwords for all of your online accounts. Password managers are often considered to be more secure than storing passwords in a web browser because they are encrypted and can only be accessed by you.

How to View Google Chrome Saved Passwords on Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, and Linux

To view Google Chrome saved passwords on Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, and Linux, follow these steps:

Open Chrome. In the top right corner, click the three dots.

3. Select Settings.

4. Click on Passwords.

5. You will see a list of all your saved passwords.

6. To view a password, click on the eye icon next to it.

7. You will be prompted to enter your Windows password or macOS password.

8. Once you have entered your password, the password will be revealed.

To copy a password, click on the three dots next to it and select Copy. To delete a password, click on the three dots next to it and select Delete.

Note: If you are using two-factor authentication for your Google account, you will need to enter your verification code in order to view your saved passwords.

How to View Your Google Chrome Saved Passwords on Android and iOS

Here are the steps on how to view your Google Chrome saved passwords on Android and iOS:

On Android:

Open the Chrome app. Tap on the three dots in the top right corner. Select Settings. Scroll down and tap on Password Manager.

5. You will see a list of all your saved passwords.

6. To view a password, tap on the eye icon next to it.

Advertisement

7. You will be prompted to enter your Android PIN or password.

8. Once you have entered your PIN or password, the password will be revealed.

9. To copy a password, tap on the three dots next to it and select Copy.

10. To delete a password, tap on the three dots next to it and select Delete.

On iOS:

Open the Chrome app. Tap on the three dots in the bottom right corner. Select Settings. Scroll down and tap on Password Manager. You will see a list of all your saved passwords. To view a password, tap on the eye icon next to it. You will be prompted to enter your Face ID or Touch ID. Once you have entered your Face ID or Touch ID, the password will be revealed. To copy a password, tap on the three dots next to it and select Copy. To delete a password, tap on the three dots next to it and select Delete.

Note: Your passwords are stored in your Google account, not in your Chrome browser. This means that you can view your saved passwords on any device that is signed in to your Google account.

How to Edit Saved Passwords in Chrome on Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs

Here are the steps on how to edit saved passwords in Chrome on Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs:

Open Chrome. In the top right corner, click the three dots. Select Settings. Click on Passwords. You will see a list of all your saved passwords. Click on the three dots next to the password you want to edit. Select Edit.

8. Make the necessary changes to the password.

Advertisement

9. Click on Save.

Note: If You forget your saved password for a website, you can reset it by going to the website and clicking on the Forgot password link.

How to Edit Saved Passwords in Chrome on Android or iOS/iPhone

Here are the steps on how to edit saved passwords in Chrome on Android or iOS/iPhone:

On Android:

Open the Chrome app. Tap on the three dots in the top right corner. Select Settings. Scroll down and tap on Passwords. You will see a list of all your saved passwords. Tap on the three dots next to the password you want to edit. Select Edit. Make the necessary changes to the password. Tap on Save.

On iOS:

Open the Chrome app. Tap on the three dots in the bottom right corner. Select Settings. Scroll down and tap on Passwords. You will see a list of all your saved passwords. Tap on the three dots next to the password you want to edit. Select Edit. Make the necessary changes to the password. Tap on Save.

Note: If you are concerned about the security of your saved passwords, you can export them to a file and then store the file in a secure location. To export your saved passwords, go to Settings > Passwords > Manage passwords and tap on the Export button.

How to Export Saved Passwords

To export your saved passwords in Chrome, follow these steps:

Open Chrome. In the top right corner, click the three dots. Select Settings.

4. Click on Passwords.

Advertisement

5. You will see a list of all your saved passwords.

6. At the bottom of the list, click on Export passwords.

7. You will be prompted to enter your Windows password or macOS password.

8. Once you have entered your password, the passwords will be exported to a CSV file.

9. Save the file in a secure location.

Advertisement

Note: The exported file will contain your usernames and passwords in plain text. Make sure to store the file in a secure location.

Conclusion

You can view them in the Chrome settings, export them to a file, or use a password manager. If you choose to view your passwords in the Chrome settings, you will need to enter your Windows password or macOS password. This is to protect your passwords from unauthorized access. Once you have entered your password, you will be able to see all of your saved passwords.

If you want to export your passwords to a file, you can do so by clicking on the Export Passwords button in the Chrome settings. This will create a CSV file that contains your usernames and passwords in plain text. Make sure to store this file in a secure location.

ALSO READ: EPUB File