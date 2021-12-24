How to send a message on WhatsApp without saving the contact number

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps in the world, with millions of users. We can communicate with people from all over the world using the app. It has over 400 million users in India and is still the most popular messaging service.

However, in some cases, users simply want to chat with someone without having to save their contact information. However, doing so can be difficult. You might not want everyone on your contact list because of many reasons like privacy or a messy contact list. It's possible that the delivery person requires a location to your address, and WhatsApp is the most convenient way to do so. You might want to send a file for print to a xerox shop, there are many other uses cases like WhatsApp payments and many more. In any such case, you might not want to save each person's phone number in such a situation.

But there is a workaround where you can send a message to a number without saving it. This is done by click to chat feature makes use of wa.me shortcut links to start a conversation with any active WhatsApp account.

Here is how you can make use of this neat feature:

1. Visit the address https://wa.me/phonenumber on a browser of your choice

In the phone number field, type https://wa.me/+91XXXXXXXXXX for the registered WhatsApp mobile number you want to chat with. The country code, which is 91 for India, must also be included.

2.WhatsApp will take you to a website with a green message button when you visit the page.

3. To begin chatting with the number you entered, click the button.

On both Android and iOS devices, users can use these steps to message a registered WhatsApp number without having to save the contact in their contact list.

