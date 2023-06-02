When you are away from the office, it won't be possible for you to respond immediately to emails and messages. An “Out-of-office reply” in Outlook lets people know that you are not available and that they should not expect an immediate response. This feature is very helpful to miss any work opportunity and ensures that important messages are not missed.

Here is a guide for how to set out of office in Outlook, that will help you to inform your colleagues and will assure that urgent messages are directed to the right person.

How to Set Up an Out-of-Office Reply in the Outlook Desktop App

Many offices are using Outlook as the email platform nowadays. If you are out-of-office due to any reasons and cannot respond to emails instantly, the Out-of-office Reply is an amazing feature for you.

You can simply add a message to send to the person who has mailed or messaged you so that he would get informed that you are out of the office and can reach out to another concerned person without delays.

Set an out-of-office reply in Outlook on Windows

Most of the office work is done from the office desktop. Here are some easy steps to help you to set Up an Out of Office Reply in Outlook on a Windows Desktop:

1. Open Outlook on your Windows laptop/PC to set up an Out-of-Office Reply in Outlook Desktop.

2. Click on the “File” tab present on the left-right corner of the screen.

3. Click on the “Automatic Replies” logo. This will open the Automatic Replies window.

4. Select the “Send automatic replies” check box. With this, you can customize the reply you want to send to the sender.

5. You can also choose “Only send during this time range” to specify the time interval during which the Out-of-office reply will be sent.

6. You can also set up an Out-of-office reply to people inside your organization and can also specifically set up an Out-of-office reply for people outside your organization with a different message

7. You can “turn off” Out-of-office replies when you are back in the office from your holidays.

You can add rules to send urgent or important mail to you by adding advanced options. With this feature, any important mail will be delivered to you directly, so that you can respond to it.

1. Click on the “Rules” tab.

2. Click on “Add rules”.

In the “From” box, enter your name or email address. In the “Subject” box, enter a subject line for your out-of-office reply. In the “Body” box, enter your out-of-office message. You can select the actions according to the urgency of the mail. Click OK.

Your out-of-office reply will now be sent to anyone who sends you an email while you are away.

Set an out-of-office reply in Outlook on Mac

You can also send an Out-of-office reply on Mac as well. Here are the steps to follow to set an Out-of-Office reply in Outlook on Mac.

1. Open “Outlook” on Mac or open “Mail” from the navigation pane.

2. Click on “Tools” in the toolbar present at the top of the screen..

3. Click on “Automatic replies” from the drop-down menu

4. In the Automatic Replies Settings window, select the “Send automatic replies” check box.

5. Write the automated message you want to send to the person who mails or messages you.

6. You can also select “Send replies only during this time period” to mention the duration of the timespan of the out-of-office reply.

7. Click on “Send replies outside my organization” and can then choose the sub-options like “Send only to my contacts” or “Send to all external senders”.

8. Click on “OK”.

9. To turn off the Out-of-office replies, click on “Turn Off”

How to Set an out-of-office reply in Outlook on the web

If you don’t have an Outlook app in your system, you can use a web browser to set an out-of-office reply in Outlook. For outlook automatic reply, follow these simple steps:

1. Go to “https://outlook.live.com/owa/” on the web browser and sign in to your account.

2. After signing in, click on the “Settings” icon (gear-like icon) in the top right corner of the page.

3. Search for “Automatic replies” in the search bar.

4. Under Automatic replies, turn on the “Automatic replies on” checkbox.

5. Select ”Send replies only during this time period” to specify the dates and times for the duration you will be out-of-office replies and want your out-of-office reply to be sent.

6. You can also modify the reply to “Send automatic reply inside your organization” and “Send replies outside your organization” accordingly.

7. Click on “Save” to set an out-of-office reply in Outlook on the web.

Conclusion:

Out-of-office is a feature to let you automatically send an out-of-office reply when you are away from your computer or on a vacation/holiday and cannot respond promptly to the email and messages. Also, you can set different out-of-office replies for different groups of people, such as your colleagues, clients, and friends. You can now easily set up Outlook automatic reply to inform the sender about your absence and the work can be completed by an alternate source.