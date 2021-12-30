How to set songs as ringtones on your Android smartphone

When you buy a smartphone, it comes with a series of default ringtones from which you can choose as per your interest. Many users are very specific about the ringtone of their smartphones and several smartphone users don’t prefer using a default ringtone just to stand out in the crowd. You might find some of the annoying ones as well and some really interesting ones as well. If you are among the ones who don’t want to go with the default ones then you are at the right place, in this blog we have explained how you can change your ringtone and replace it with the songs which you like the most compared to the default tones. Let’s have a closer look at the step-by-step guide.

How to change the ringtone on your Android smartphone

Before moving forward you need to first download the songs on your smartphone which you want to set as your ringtone. Once you’re done, then you can follow the given below steps.

First, head to the Settings app on your Android smartphone.



Scroll down and select Sound.



Now you need to tap on the Phone ringtone.



Here you can see System Ringtones which are the default tone from which you can select.

But to select the song which you have downloaded to add to your ringtone list tap on Custom ringtone.



You can see a list of MP3 songs list which is available on your smartphone.

Select the desired one and tap on the back button.

You needn’t have to save anything once you select the ringtone you are good to go.

You can adjust the Ringtone volume to check whether the song which you have selected is set to your ringtone or not.

There are several apps on Google Play Store which allow you to set songs on as your ringtone. If you don’t want to download and add them manually then you always have the option of using a third-party app to get the job done.