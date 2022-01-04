For almost a decade, high quality pictures were available for the professionals or for the people with enough money in their pockets but the rise of social media has resulted in the release of a plethora of apps and tools that allow anyone to click pictures as good as the professional photographers. Nowadays, you can elevate any picture with the help of the artistic filter, retouching app and the editing softwares. However, there is one feature that is always overlooked in this era of good photography, the self-timer is a feature that comes in-built with the iPhone. This simple feature allows you to capture amazing pictures that will put your content in the same position as the professionals. Here we have a complete guide to set timer on your iPhone camera, so read the story till the end.

How to set timer on iPhone camera

The in-built self-timer in the iPhone helps the users to click amazing pictures when there is no one present to capture the moment.

Steps to set up the timer on your iPhone camera:

Go to the ‘Camera’ app on your Apple iPhone and click the ‘clock’ button on the top of the screen. Now you can select the timer options that you want to use. For eg.: 3 seconds and 10 seconds. Now you can take your picture by clicking on the release button at the bottom center of your iPhone’s screen.

If you follow these simple steps, you can click pictures in the future using the in-built self-timer on your Apple iPhone whether there is someone to capture the picture or not. The self-timer in the iPhone camera app is available for both rear and front cameras.

Improve photos with iPhone self-timer

Now that you know how to set the timer on your Apple iPhone’s camera, it is time to learn how to take amazing pictures using it. You can try taking selfies without your arms in the frame and this is only possible when you switch on the self-timer and then pose for a selfie. There are many other ways to click incredible pictures with the help of the in-built self-timer.

