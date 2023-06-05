AirTag was introduced in 2021 and it has changed the domains of ‘key finders’ where personal items can be attached to electronic objects. This criterion can be used if the items are stolen or misplaced. The main difference can be termed as in the first generation, finders were prone to find misplaced items basically depending on the user’s smartphone. In AirTag, the finder network is on a large scale using the Find My Network operability of Apple.

Users can find the detailed location if the devices are stolen or misplaced. As the service is directly linked to the users’ Apple ID, therefore users can find the device using the Apple Find My App on iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch. The range is also higher in this app, almost 30 meters. This is the main usability of AirTag. In this article, I would be discussing how to set up AirTag with your device.

How to Set Up an AirTag

Using it on an iPhone

For setting up an AirTag, the first necessity would be iOS 14.5 or higher running on your device. Therefore, please check the iOS version of your device. If there is a version of iOS 14.5 on your device, then you may follow this article. Otherwise, you have to update it. Apart from that, here are the methods for setting up an AirTag successfully :

First, pull the tab out of the Air Tag. You can assess that you have completed the step successfully with the ringing sound from the AirTag after the completion of this step. Next, you should bring the AirTag near your phone. But before that, you should keep activated FindMy, Bluetooth, WiFi, two-factor authentication, and Location Services. Now try to connect with your device by bringing both of the devices closer. If you face any connection issues in this step, keep your phone unlocked or check you have opened all other functions I have mentioned before. Now click on Connect.

4. You can rename the function or make it as it is already.

5. Now click on the Continue option to further register the AirTag with your Apple ID of yours. If you don't have your Apple account opened on your device, then please sign in.

6. Now click on the Done button to complete the job.

Using an AirTag on iPad

This process is almost the same as the above-mentioned steps. Rather I am adding here an additional discussion on how to switch on the Find My option on your Mac. You need to follow the steps :

Go to Settings first. In the drop-in menu, you would find the Privacy option. Click on that. Now, switch on the Location Services on your iPad.

Advertisement

4. From there, you may jump into the Find My option. Click on it and you would be redirected to a drop-down list of options. There, you should toggle on the Precise Location option.

Now, you may follow the steps mentioned in the above point. But in this duration, make sure that your device's WiFi or cell connection is strong.

How to Find an AirTag on a Map

Find My would help you in this recourse. This app is pre-installed in your iOS-enabled device and you may find this app easily by using the Search bar on top of the screen of your device. In the previous point, I have also added the necessary steps to keep activating the app. Next, there would be the necessary steps regarding the map finding of the AirTag.

Launch the Find My app first on your iOS-enabled device. Now you would find the Items section at the bottom of the screen of the device. Click on the Items menu.

3. Now select the concerned item added with AirTag for finding it on the map.

4. Click on the Directions to open the maps.

5. Now, you have to click on the Route option to have finally the directions from your current location to the Air Tagged materials of yours.

How to Find Your AirTag by Playing a Sound

The sound option may give an added indication of securing the fetching of the misplaced items. For this, you may follow these processes :

First, launch the Find My application on your iOS-enabled device. Now check on the Items option to see the drop-down list of the items you have connected with your AirTag. From the list, you have to select the concerned AirTag that you want to fetch from the map. There is an option named Play Sound in the AirTag menu. You have to tap on the Play Sound option. It would ring in finding the AirTag attached missing item.

5. After finding the item, you may close the sound by tapping on the Stop Sound option.

Advertisement

How to Find Your AirTag Using Precision Finding

Precision Finding is a refined quality for finding the AirTag materials. This can be found on the models such as iPhone 11 and higher than that. Though there can be variable permission for using a feature Ultra Wideband. This technology has helped in providing Precision Finding help to the users. Permission regarding using the Ultra Wideband is not available in many countries. Therefore, if the app does not work on your device, don't blame the device first. Apart from that, if it is present in your country then follow the next lined ups :

Click on the Find My app on your iOS-enabled device. Tap on the Items option. Select the concerned AirTag you want to find from the available list. Now, tap on the Find option to avail the Precision Finding feature in the phone. But remember, you can avail of this quality only if you see the Nearby feature written under the Find option. After clicking the option, you may find an arrow on your screen for finding the AirTag. After finding, you should click on the 'X' sign to exit from the Precision Finding. There has also been a speaker or flashlight icon to show you the completion of Precision Finding. You may also click on that.

To make things better, the camera of the device and the signal shout be of better status.

How to Turn On Lost Mode for Your AirTag

Lost Mode comes if the Precision Finding is unable to find the AirTag. This feature may need your credentials to provide a better service. You may find it in the following :

Launch the Find My app first. Go to the Items section in the Find My app option. From the list, now you have to choose the missing AirTag. In the below position, you may notice the Lost Mode option. Beneath it, there would be the Enable option. Tap on that.

5. From the opened-up choices, you have to click on the Continue option.

Advertisement

6. In the next section, you have to put your email address or phone number in the dedicated positions such as the Use an email address. After putting either of these, you have to click on the Next option.

7. Now click on the Activate button and toggle the switch of the Notify When Found option to make it active.

This service, upon finding your AirTag, you may find a notification regarding the AirTag in your contact number or email ID.

How to Find an AirTag Using Siri

All you need to do is to connect the AirTag to your iOS-enabled device. For completing that, you may follow up on the steps described earlier. In the presence of a good signal, you have to command Siri by saying "Hey Siri, find my…" and attach the name of the concerned AirTag.

Advertisement

As the search process would be started after receiving the command, you may find the sound playing. This may help you in finding the AirTags in a short vicinity. By finding the source of the music, you would be able to find the AirTags.

How to Share Your AirTag Location With Family Members

This service is not possible for a valid reason. Apple only provides the facility of pairing the AirTag with only one Apple ID. For achieving the highest level of security, multiple sharing is not possible in the case of AirTag. Even in the case of the availability of family sharing, the ID can not be shared with family members. Therefore, the AirTag location can not be shared with family members.

AirTag is the latest inclusion in Apple security service. It has played the role of a peripheral device and the concerned apps only work on one single Apple ID. Thus, the threat regarding multiple entries has been waived. You may use the AirTag without much hassle and in such cases, you may follow this article for Do's and Don'ts.