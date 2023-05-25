Netflix and Chill! The most common phrase used amongst youth nowadays. Sharing Netflix-password is an issue for account owners because it hampers streaming activities. If you use Netflix a lot and want to make sure that nobody else uses your account, you should learn how to log out of Netflix.

The article will explain how to sign out of Netflix on all your devices like computers, phones, or TV. This way, you can watch your favorite shows without any problems. Let's begin!

How sign out a Netflix account form a TV

1. Click on the Netflix App to open it: To begin, locate and click at the Netflix app on your TV, if another application is already opened on the TV. You can press the “Return” or “Back” button on the remote. After the app is opened, the Home screen of Netflix appears.

2. Go to “Get Help” To log out of Netflix, go to the “Get-Help” option menu on the bottom of the screen.

3. Choose "Sign Out": Navigate to the “Sign Out” option. Click it and proceed.

4. Select “Yes”: Once you click on the sign-out option, you will be asked to confirm the sign out. If you are sure to sign out, click "Yes" to confirm.

How sign out of a Web browser

If you want to sign-out of Netflix from the browser, go to the Netflix website “Netflix.com” and select the preferred user. Follow the steps mentioned below to sign out Netflix from the browser.

1. Open the Netflix website on a web browser by searching for “Netflix.com”.

2. Select the “User” or “Profile” which you are using.

3. Netflix “Home Screen” appears.

4. Take the cursor on the “User” menu present on the top-right part of the browser. A drop-down menu will pop-up.

5. Navigate to the "Sign out of Netflix" option.

How to sign out of Netflix on Computer app

Computer apps give feasibility to easily open and access the app. Signing out of Netflix on Computer app is very easy and can be done in seconds. Follow these steps for more understanding:

1. Open the Netflix App: The first step is to open the Netflix app on your computer.

2. The “Home-screen” appears.

Advertisement

3. Navigate to three-dots present in the top-right corner of the screen.

4. Click on the three-dots.

How to sign out of your iPhone or Android mobile

Netflix supports both iPhone and Android accessibility. The steps to sign out of Netflix on iPhone and Android are similar and follow some simple steps. Go through these steps to sign out:

1. Open the Netflix App- The first step is to open the Netflix app on your mobile (Andriod and IOS)

2. Select the “User” through which you watch series and movies.

3. On the top-right corner of the screen, click the “Profile” icon.

4. Click on the “Sign Out” option at the bottom of the Menu.

How to sign out of all devices at once

Netflix is an extraordinarily accessible streaming service that can be accessed from everywhere. There are dedicated apps for consoles, PCs, phones, tablets, and TVs that let you sign into your Netflix account and access all the content. As Netflix-password sharing is common these days, it is easy for people to log into your account anywhere. For this, you may need to sign out of Netflix everywhere. So, follow these steps that show how to sign out of Netflix on all devices.

1. Open the Mobile app or log on to “Netflix.com”

2. Select the user profile that you are using.

3. Netflix Home-screen appears.

4. Click on the Profile in the top-right corner of the screen.

5. Click on “Sign-out of Netflix” at the bottom of the drop-down menu.

6. Now, click on "sign out of all devices"

7. It will give you a notification that by clicking this, you will be signed out of all devices.

8. Click on “Sign-out”.

9. You have been signed out of all devices at once with these steps.

Conclusion

To sum up, to sign out of Netflix on all your devices is fast and easy. To prevent anyone else from using your account, you can first sign out Netflix from all the devices and then can reset the password.

Advertisement

But, if you only want to sign out from a single device, then you can go to “Account”, then “Manage Access and Devices.” This will give you the list of devices in which your account has been signed in. Click on the particular device and click on “Sign Out”