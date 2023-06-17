You obviously face push notifications from time to time while using your phone. Most of those you may find unnecessary or may not help in your situation. The thing you may want is to stop those notifications on your phone. Some notifications might be important for you or the senders may not always comply with your chosen DND (Do Not Disturb) service. You have to silence the notifications then deliberately. In this article, I will show you how to silence notifications on your iPhone.

How to turn off notifications on your iPhone

Turning off notifications from some specific apps on your iPhone may help you in a great way. You can change the notification settings later as per your choice. But to introduce this facility on your iPhone, you have to follow certain methods as those are in the following :

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone first. You can easily find the app by the gear-shaped icon over it. You can also find the app by putting Settings in the search bar at the top of the home screen of your iPhone. In Settings, you have to select Notifications. On the next screen, you will find the list of all the installed apps on your iPhone. You have to select the particular app from which you want to stop the notification.

4. After clicking on the app in the list, a detailed version of the app's info will come out

5. Among the options, you have to toggle the slider to close the Allow Notifications option. Due to this step, you wouldn't receive notifications from that particular app.

Through this step, you can close the notifications from each app individually. For multiple apps, you have to select each one of those apps and perform the above-mentioned process for each app. You can't stop notifications from a large chunk of apps in your iPhone by this process.

How to Silence Notifications on iPhone

Usage of the volume button to silence notifications on iPhone

The most affordable method to silence phone notifications is to use the volume button. You can volume down by using the side button. You have to press the volume down button continuously to make it mute.

You can check the mute state when you see the mute icon on the screen of your iPhone.

Application of silent mode to silence notifications

You can use the silence mode to avoid the incoming notification on your iPhone.

For that, you should use the Ring or Silent switch on your iPhone. You may find this button on the left side of the device. This button can help you in avoiding unwanted calls or other notifications. You can also differentiate between the notifications for the calls and messages.

Disabling the alert tone

There can be the availability of specific tones for the calls and silence the alert tones on your iPhone. You can also use this facility to silence notifications from unwanted incoming. You have to manage the following :

Launch the Settings option. Select the Sounds & Haptics option from the list. Now you have to choose the Text Tone. From the next screen, you have to choose the None option.

5. After finalizing it, tap on the Done option.

This facility will help you in keeping the alert tone active for incoming calls. In another way, it can silence all the notification tones from the installed apps on your phone.

Keeping notifications silent from specific apps on iPhone

If you use some particular apps for communicating with the matters of your work area or keeping tabs related to the happenings around you, you may keep those apps active. In that case, you have to avail specific criteria and in this following part, you will have the idea.

Launch the Settings part on your iPhone. Go to the Notifications section. Choose the particular app you want to disable the notifications from the App section. In the next window, you have to switch off the sounds for that particular app. Meanwhile, Allow Notifications is On for general basis.

It can be done for the apps individually. Therefore, you have to repeat the steps for each of the apps you want to ignore the notification of.

Keeping Do Not Disturb mode ON

Do not disturb mode is another option that might help you in a given situation. It can silence all the notifications from the installed apps as well as messages also. It also diverts all the incoming calls into the voice mails which you will be able to check later.

Another advantage of the Do Not Disturb mode is that it can be initiated and ended automatically. You can schedule the initiation and ending time of it. It will also allow some specific calls which you prefer and on the other hand, it will block other calls. Follow the below-mentioned steps to activate it on your iPhone :

Click on the Settings button. In the Settings window, you have to choose the Focus option. Among the buttons, you have to tap on the Do Not Disturb and slide the circle in the box to activate.

4. Click on Always under the Silence part. You may find it in the Do Not Disturb box.

5. In the same box, you may find the option showing 'Allow Calls From'. In this parameter, you may set the population you want to receive calls from. You can also set it as 'No One'. In that situation, no one will be able to access the calls

6. There is a shortcut for reaching the Do Not Disturb option. You have to swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen of your iPhone.

How to Hide Notification Previews

Hiding all the notifications may also provide you with an undisturbed situation. If you hide notification previews, you will be able to see the name of the app and icon. The rest of the notifications will not be visible to you.

First, open the Settings option. Select the Notifications block from Settings. Click on the Show Previews and change the preference to Never.

It will make the notifications short. If you feel any notification is important, in that case just hold on to the notification. It will open up fully.

How to clear notifications on your iPhone

You can clear all the notifications in one go by the following method :

Swipe down from the top of your screen. It will show all the notifications in a drop-down list. It is called the Notification Center. You may notice the X sign beside the Notification Center heading. Tap and hold on to the sign. On the screen, the message 'Clear All Notifications' will show up. Click on that.

In the article, importance has been given to the types of notifications. There can be important notifications from your workspace or if you're a student, then from your institution or peers. You can't ignore such notifications. Or if you're in your leisure time, you may not want to check any kind of notifications. Therefore, based on the conditions, the acceptance or rejection of notifications may vary.

I have explained these perspectives where you can receive the notifications as per your priority. Therefore, you should follow the methods based on your needs.